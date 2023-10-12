Assassin’s Creed Mirage Just Rewards enigma solution

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has more to do than assassinate the Order of the Ancients. As you explore 9th Century Baghdad, you’ll no doubt find plenty of collectables to take up your time, too. One of the more rewarding and fun collectable type to seek out is enigmas. These are puzzling letters or drawings hidden around Baghdad that, if you can solve them, will lead you to treasure.

The Just Rewards enigma features a drawing of some sort of castle or garrison that looks like a training ground for guards, but if there’s treasure to be found, then you’d best bet we’re going to hunt it down! Here’s the Just Rewards enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to find the Just Rewards enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Just Rewards enigma is found on top of the Basra Gate, which is a gate between the Round City and Karkh.

Here's where to find the Just Rewards enigma. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Approach the gate from the Round City, and you’ll immediately see the large blue balcony atop the gate, which is where our enigma is. Clamber up to the balcony, being careful to not attract the attention of the guards on either side of it.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Once you reach the balcony, the Just Rewards enigma will be sat on the desk beside the door.

To help you with finding it, remember that enigmas will appear as a golden scroll icon on your world map and HUD. If you have already collected an enigma, it’ll instead appear as a white cross on your world map. You can also view any unsolved enigmas, like the Just Rewards one we just collected, from Basim’s bag in your inventory.

Just Rewards enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Just Rewards enigma clue isn’t the best drawing that we’ve seen when it comes to enigmas, but it gives us more than enough to go off.

We can see a garrison of sorts, with flags indicating that it is clearly Shurta territory. You can also see what looks like some guards engaging in some sort of training battle, right beside a red cross that marks where we’ll find our treasure.

If you do a little exploring around the Commanders District of the Round City, you might find the location that the enigma is referring to on your own. It’s easy to spot, even if you focus on your world map for a little bit.

You'll find your reward in the Shurta Headquarters. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Failing that, the treasure we’re looking for is found in the southern side of the Shurta Headquarters. We, fortunately, don’t have to go inside, and can find the treasure in the training grounds just outside.

Collect your reward, a Black Abbasid Knight outfit dye. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

When you reach the training grounds, which is unmistakable given the amount of weapons and shields here, you’ll find the treasure we’ve been looking for on the left. There’ll also be no guards to worry about while collecting it.

Interact with the treasure to collect it, and you’ll retrieve a Black Abbasid Knight outfit dye.

