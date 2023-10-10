Talismans in Assassin’s Creed Mirage are nothing more than a cosmetic attribute that Basim can adorn, but that won’t stop hoarders like myself from trying to find them all. Different talismans are needed for different outfits, right? And if there’s one thing an assassin should do in Assassin’s Creed, it’s at least look cool.

There’s treasure hidden all over 9th Century Baghdad, and talismans are just a part of it. These can be acquired from quest completion, traders, enigmas, and more. Without further ado, here’s where to find all talismans in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage talisman locations

Of all treasure in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, talismans are some of the easiest to get, with many of them being given to you as a result of simply progressing with the game’s main quest or by taking the time to complete side quests.

If you’re hoping to collect them all, here’s where you can find all Assassin’s Creed Mirage talismans.

The following talisman’s are collected while progressing with the main quest in Mirage. You’ll receive new ones as you slowly assassinate members of the Order of the Ancients.

Apprentice talisman

Novice talisman

Disciple talisman

Assassin talisman

Master talisman

The next set of talismans are acquired by solving enigma riddles across Baghdad.

Horned Lion talisman - reward for solving the Left Behind enigma

- reward for solving the Left Behind enigma Mysterious talisman - reward for solving the Delight by the Dome enigma

- reward for solving the Delight by the Dome enigma Eldritch talisman - reward for solving the Reap from the Ruins enigma

- reward for solving the Reap from the Ruins enigma Rebel’s talisman - reward for solving the Surrender enigma

- reward for solving the Surrender enigma Knight’s talisman - reward for solving the The Gift enigma

- reward for solving the The Gift enigma Bedouin talisman - reward for solving the A Gift for You enigma

The following talismans are purchasable from Traders.

Jeweled talisman

Lion’s Head talisman

Scarab talisman

Last, but not least, owners of the Deluxe Edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage will receive the Hourglass of Time talisman.

For more on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, take a look at where to find all outfits, as well as what we deem some of the best skills to be.