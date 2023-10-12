Assassin’s Creed Mirage The Gift enigma solution

As you scour the streets of 9th Century Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll come across bizarre riddles and drawings known as enigmas. These puzzles task you with deciphering a location described by the enigma itself, where you will find treasures such as talismans, outfit dyes, and more.

The Gift enigma is a bittersweet one, with it featuring a lonely, rejected lover who has cast a gift for his beloved into one of the rivers. This is great news for Basim, who’s going to track that treasure down! If you need a little help cracking this particular clue and what it means, here’s The Gift enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to find The Gift enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Gift enigma can be found in the Haylanah area of Abbasiyah in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and is easy to retrieve.

The scroll will be on a table on a rooftop across the southern bridge from the Pharmacy of Haylanah. It’s also only a few meters east of the musician and trader in the area, too.

Here's where you'll find The Gift enigma. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

If you have been to the area, the enigma should appear as a golden scroll icon on your world map and HUD when you’re nearby. If you have already collected it, it’ll instead appear as a white cross on your world map, and will be accessible from Basim’s bag in your inventory.

The Gift enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

With The Gift enigma in your inventory, let’s begin to break down the clue it provides us with.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

The enigma is a letter from one lover to another, although it appears that the recipient had a change of heart. As a result, the lover who penned the letter has “cast my gift into the river, saw it borne towards the bridge where we first courted, near the gate famed for its markets.”

“The gate famed for its markets” is the Four Markets Gate, which is fortunately the closest gate to us. Simply head west from where you found the enigma, and through the large gate here.

Here's where you'll find the treasure that The Gift enigma alludes to! | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Now, as the letter mentioned, this writer has thrown their gift into the river. Follow the left road out of the Four Markets Gate and you’ll eventually come to the river naturally. Keep pressing ahead by the edge of the river until you come to a wooden bridge.

The treasure will be by some rocks on the opposite side of the bridge, near where the guards are standing.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Interact with the treasure, and you’ll be rewarded with the Knight’s talisman.

For more on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, take a look at how to solve the Left Behind enigma, Delight by the Dome enigma, and A Gift for You enigma.