Assassin’s Creed Mirage A Gift For You enigma solution

There’s more to Assassin’s Creed Mirage than simply being an assassin. Basim was once a young street thief, and when it comes to loot and treasure, there’s plenty to be discovered across Mirage’s reimagination of 9th Century Baghdad.

One such collectable which will give you plenty of treasure to line Basim’s bag with is enigmas. The A Gift For You enigma is exactly what it says on the tin, and will give you a small gift for being so eagle-eyed. If you’re not sure where to begin, here’s the A Gift For You enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to find the A Gift For You enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

If you’re yet to track the A Gift For You enigma down, you can find it in the Residential District of the Round City in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. More specifically, it’s inside a small building near the Palace of the Green Dome marked on the map below, but you won’t find an easy way inside.

Here's where you'll find the A Gift For You enigma. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

While you can enter the building by a door on the lower floor, the door leading upstairs will not be accessible. Any external doors on the second floor of the building will also be shut tight.

To get inside, you want to go up onto the balcony that is above the door leading inside to the lower floor. The door on this balcony will be shut. Now, use your Eagle Vision and peer through the window here. You should see a barred door glowing red through the window on the other side of the room.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Whip out a throwing knife and throw it through the window and at the barred door. Voila, the door will crumble, and we now have a way inside. Go inside from the other side of the building, and you;ll be able to retrieve the enigma from near the window. There'll also be a Codex entry that you can collect.

You’ll be able to see the enigma glow orange when using Eagle Vision, and it’ll also appear as a golden scroll on both your world map and HUD. If you’ve already collected it, it’ll instead appear as a white cross on your world map.

With the enigma collected, open up Basim’s bag from your inventory and select the enigma to read the clue.

A Gift For You enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The A Gift For You enigma consists of a short letter to a poetess, in which the writer has left a tribute for them somewhere. The main part we want to focus on reads, “Go to where men speak the opposite of poetry. While your verses set people free, their sentences imprison. In the west of the square, find the fountain to find my tribute to you.”

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

The line about sentences imprisoning people can only mean one place, and if you’ve progressed with Mirage’s main quest, you might immediately know where this is: Mazalim Courts in the Round City.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Make your way to the Mazalim Courts, shown on the above map. Once you’re there, head to the western side of the courts and look for a large, blue and white fountain. It’ll be one of those fountains that is embedded in a wall, rather than a standalone one.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Once you find it, you’ll see the faint glow of your reward in the fountain's pool. Hop in and interact with it to retrieve the Bedouin talisman.

