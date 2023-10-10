Assassin’s Creed Mirage Delight by the Dome enigma solution

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has multiple collectables that you can spend hours scouring 9th Century Baghdad for, and some of these include puzzling enigmas. Enigmas are riddles, drawings, poems, and other forms of simple media that will give you a clue as to where to find treasures such as outfit dyes, talismans, and more.

The Delight by the Dome enigma is one such puzzle that can reward you with a rather cool talisman if you take the time to try and solve it. Alas, some enigmas are much harder than others, so here’s a helping hand with the Delight by the Dome enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to find the Delight by the Dome enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

If you’re prowling the streets of 9th Century Baghdad hunting down all of Mirage’s enigmas, you’ll track down the Delight by the Dome enigma in Abbasiyah.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

More specifically, this enigma is located at the Mosque in Abbasiyah, which is near the Suburb of Kahtabah viewpoint. You won’t be able to go inside though, and fortunately, the enigma can be found on a desk in the front porch of the building.

When you’re nearby, the enigma will appear as a golden scroll on your HUD and world map. If you’ve already collected it, however, it’ll instead appear as a white cross on your world map. You can also look at the enigmas tab in Basim’s bag to see which enigmas you have already collected, and the clues they provide.

Delight by the Dome enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Delight by the Dome enigma is a depiction of a building in Baghdad. It’s one with a blue dome, with plenty of greenery and some smaller dome-shaped buildings surrounding it.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Now, this isn’t actually much to go off considering these buildings are rather common around 9th Century Baghdad, so we need to look at the image very carefully. You can see that the dome is bordered by both desert and a river, and is surrounded by green space. This makes it much easier to whittle down which dome we’re going to, and that happens to be in the Haylanah area of Abbasiyah.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

If you make your way to the Great Bimaristan in Abbasiyah and then head west towards the viewpoint, you’ll find yourself at the dome building shown in the enigma, which just so happens to be called the Dome of the Ass. Now, we need to go where the ‘X’ is on the enigma, which is a small pond in front of and to the right of the dome.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Here, you’ll see a glow in the water. Interact with it to retrieve the Mysterious Talisman as your reward! Don’t forget to grab the nearby viewpoint as a fast travel point while you’re at it.

