How to upgrade weapons in Assassin's Creed: Mirage

If you’re looking to make your arsenal of weapons even stronger, you’re in the right place.

Basim speaks with Roshan in Assassin's Creed Mirage
If you’re planning on being one of the best assassins that the Hidden Ones have ever witnessed in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, you’ll want your arsenal of weapons to be in tip-top shape wherever possible. This means spending some time hunting down Schematics and upgrading your weapons.

You’ll have two weapons to wield in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage; a dagger, and a sword. You can equip weapons that have effects which compliment each other, and with some upgrades, you’ll be as powerful as ever. Here’s how to upgrade weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to upgrade weapons in Assassin's Creed: Mirage

Each weapon you acquire in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage can be upgraded twice in total. If you have a weapon you’ve an affinity for and think it’s finally time to upgrade it, you’ll want to pay a visit to the closest Blacksmith. You'll find a Blacksmith in the center of every town you visit across Baghdad, marked by the crossed swords icon on your map or HUD.

Basim speaks with a Blacksmith in Assassin's Creed Mirage
The Blacksmith can upgrade your chosen weapon, but only if you’ve the resources necessary. These include Leather, Steel Ingots, and upgrade Schematics.

Upgrade Schematics are a rarer item that can be found in guarded chests, by helping the people or Baghdad, or by ranking up with the Hidden Ones. Other resources, however, can be looted from just about everywhere, or bought from Traders.

Basim fully upgrades a weapon at the Blacksmith in Assassin's Creed Mirage
With the resources and Schematics in hand, simply have the Blacksmith upgrade your chosen weapon and voila. Once a weapon is upgraded, it cannot be undone.

If you’re upgrading your weapons, be sure to make some time to upgrade your outfit, too, in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage.

