Assassin's Creed Mirage not working on Xbox? You’re not the only one

Over the past few hours, players trying to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Xbox have reported the 0x87e10bc6 error occurring when trying to launch the game. This means that many who are dying to muck about as Basim Ibn Ishaq are unable to do so right now.

The 0x87e10bc6 error, according to the Xbox Support website, means that the game is either temporarily unavailable, unavailable in your region, or it is no longer in the game catalogue. Solutions offered are waiting a few minutes before trying to launch the game again, checking the status of Xbox (which are up and running), and checking that the game is in the game catalogue (it is for some players, and not for others).

One user called KPsea took to Reddit to share the issue, with plenty of other users chiming in to say they were experiencing the same thing. One look at some of the recent tweets about Mirage shows a whole other range of users experiencing the same issue when trying to launch the new Assassin’s Creed title too.

That said, some Reddit users did share underneath KPsea’s post that if you go offline on your Xbox entirely, you can launch the game. This has worked for some, but others have instead been prompted to connect to WiFi before playing, leaving them still unable to jump into 9th Century Baghdad.

Ubisoft has yet to comment on the situation and when the game will be available to affected Xbox users again, but here's hoping that it is resolved swiftly. VG247 has reached out for comment.

In the meantime, take a look at one of the more wonderful things about Assassin’s Creed Mirage when it’s actually working, and that’s the cats.