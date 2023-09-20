Assassin's Creed Mirage PC specs: Here's what you need to know

If you're looking forward to exploring ninth-century Baghdad on PC, Ubisoft has provided a rundown of specifications for Assassin's Creed Mirage.

The company has provided a list of the settings to get the best possible experience out of the game and shared some additional features to take advantage of, provided your system has the correct hardware.

Assassin's Creed Mirgae PC Features Trailer

Assassin's Creed Mirage on PC features an uncapped frame rate even in 4K, allows you to simultaneously use a keyboard, mouse, and controller and take in a panoramic view with HDR as well as multi-monitor and widescreen support.

The PC version also leverages features such as Intel's AI-assisted XeSS Super Sampling, Nvidia DLSS, or AMD FSR to upscale resolution while enabling hardware to put out more frames per second. It features optimization for Intel Arc GPUs and 13th-generation CPUs, can synchronize ambient lighting using MSI's Mystic Light products, and you can experience upper-body haptic feedback with the OWO Haptic Gaming System vest - also supported on consoles.

Below, you will find a few possible hardware configurations and what performance specs to target with them:

PC Specifications (All require DirectX 12)

1080p, LOW PRESET, 30 FPS

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K (Intel Core i5-8400 for Intel Arc with ReBAR)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: Intel Arc A380 6GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

RAM: 8GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB

1080p, HIGH PRESET, 60 FPS

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Intel Arc A750 8GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB

1440p (2K), HIGH PRESET, 60 FPS

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Intel Arc A770 8GB/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB

2160p (4K), ULTRA PRESET, 60 FPS

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 3080 10GB/AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11

SSD Storage: 40 GB

The minimum requirements for seem relatively modest, suggesting the game will be accessible to a wide range of PC users; however, the recommended requirements seem a bit more demanding, so players who want to experience the game at its best will likely need a more powerful PC.

But, overall, the system requirements for Assassin's Creed Mirage are reasonable and should allow most PC users to enjoy the game.

Assassin's Creed Mirage releases on October 5 and is available for pre-order for PC via the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store as well as for Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is available on day one with a Ubisoft+ subscription.