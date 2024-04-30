Microsoft has announced upcoming titles coming to

, and while the initial list for May is short, the offerings are rather good.

The 2D roguelike Have a Nice Death is available today on cloud, console, and PC. Released in March 2023, this fun romp from Magic Design Studios has you playing as an overworked Death, whose vacation plans are ruined by inept employees. You’ll need to use your trusty scythe to get things back on track and show your employees who's boss through fast-paced hack n’ slash combat, utilizing over 70 unique weapons and spells you can find and upgrade to create combinations.

Little Kitty, Big City - Releasing May 9th! As a lost kitty, will you make your way home right away or explore the big city first?Watch on YouTube

On Thursday, May 2,Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition returns to Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC. This re-release of Tomb Raider has been optimized and features improved gameplay elements and upgraded visuals, Lara looks crisper, and thanks to AMD's TressFX technology, her hair looks more realistic as does the fur on animals she encounters. Even her gear was given a pass and now responds to her movements. Plus, the game comes with all available downloadable content.

May 7 will see the release of Kona 2: Brume for cloud, console, and PC. Continuing the interactive tale of Kona, this title offers a first-person narrative experience set in 1970 and has you exploring the rustic setting of a rural mining village in Northern Canada. Here, you will work to uncover the mystery of the bizarre mist – the brume – that has engulfed the region while you fight your way through the village - or what's left of it. Search for clues in wooden shacks, visit nearby locations on your trusty dog sled, and navigate the surrounding lakes as you put your detective skills to the test.

Available on day one with Game Pass on May 9 is Little Kitty, Big City. Coming to cloud, console, and PC, this open-world game has you playing as a curious little kitty with a big personality. While trying to find your way back home, as the adorable furball, you will have all sorts of adventures in the city as you make new friends with stray animals, wear fun hats, and make a little chaos along the way. (It’s also coming to Switch.)

Returning to Game Pass on May 14 for cloud, console, and PC is Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. The critically acclaimed and award-winning classic has you guide two brothers on a journey where you will solve puzzles, explore varied locations, and fight boss battles, controlling one brother with each thumb stick.

In case you missed it, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available now through EA Play for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Have fun.