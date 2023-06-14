These 10 rad indie games are coming to Game Pass

Ten new indie games are coming to Xbox Game Pass following a rollercaoster of a not-E3 season. Each have varying release dates, but as some of the more hotly anticipated smaller games announced right now, it's worth keeping an eye out for them when they eventually drop.

This information comes via the Xbox Game Pass official Twitter account, which dropped the news with a short gameplay reel of all the new additions. They're coming in part thanks to ID@Xbox, the companies independant publishing arm that has been pulling hundreds of small games of quality to the consoles and PC Game Pass for years now.

Check out the Game Pass trailer for Another Crab's Treasure!

The ten games on the way to Game Pass are:

Another Crab's Treasure

Galacticare

Harold Halibut

Little Kitty, Big City

Mineko's Night Market

Neon White

Sea of Stars

Techtonica

The Wandering Village

The Book Walker

You might recognise some of these! Neon White is a proven brilliant first person shooter, given you can vibe with the narrative style. The Wandering Village is also pretty cool - having been out in the wild in early access for some time now.

Some of these games have yet to be released, like Another Crab's Treasure, but will be landing on Game Pass on release. Either way it's a nice injection of quality onto the service. While it's obviously big to have massive blockbusters on Game Pass, these smaller games often find themselves in far more hands thanks to a pressence there too.

Are you planning on grabbing any of these games when they drop on Game Pass? Let us know below!