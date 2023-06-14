If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
TINY DANCER

These 10 rad indie games are coming to Game Pass

There's been a lot of news surrounding AAA games recently, but these indies are well worth picking up.

Another Crab's Treasure screenshot
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

Ten new indie games are coming to Xbox Game Pass following a rollercaoster of a not-E3 season. Each have varying release dates, but as some of the more hotly anticipated smaller games announced right now, it's worth keeping an eye out for them when they eventually drop.

This information comes via the Xbox Game Pass official Twitter account, which dropped the news with a short gameplay reel of all the new additions. They're coming in part thanks to ID@Xbox, the companies independant publishing arm that has been pulling hundreds of small games of quality to the consoles and PC Game Pass for years now.

Check out the Game Pass trailer for Another Crab's Treasure!

The ten games on the way to Game Pass are:

  • Another Crab's Treasure
  • Galacticare
  • Harold Halibut
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • Mineko's Night Market
  • Neon White
  • Sea of Stars
  • Techtonica
  • The Wandering Village
  • The Book Walker

You might recognise some of these! Neon White is a proven brilliant first person shooter, given you can vibe with the narrative style. The Wandering Village is also pretty cool - having been out in the wild in early access for some time now.

Some of these games have yet to be released, like Another Crab's Treasure, but will be landing on Game Pass on release. Either way it's a nice injection of quality onto the service. While it's obviously big to have massive blockbusters on Game Pass, these smaller games often find themselves in far more hands thanks to a pressence there too.

Are you planning on grabbing any of these games when they drop on Game Pass? Let us know below!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer. He writes articles on some of the biggest games out there right now. He's also a passionate fighting game fan, glued onto the genre and its community. He is tragically a grappler player.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch