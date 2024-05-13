Another Crab's Treasure is firmly in the sights of speedrunners, gets smoked in less than 40 minutes

Another Crab's Treasure is firmly in the sights of speedrunners, with one dedicated player hitting credits in less than 40 minutes. The game - which usually takes around 13 hours to beat if you're focused on main objectives alone - finds itself at this sweet spot where folks are really nailing down the fastest routes.

The speedrunner in question is LilAggy, a Soulslike player and content creator who specialises in speedrunning and challenge runs for various games in that subgenre. They've been taking a crack at Another Crab's Treasure ever since the game released late April, and have finally managed to whittle a run down to the sub-40 minute mark.

You can watch the run yourself here, via a Twitch recording of LilAggy's run. It has a bunch of cool little details that should appeal to the speed freaks out there. This includes specific "lines" that allow players to maintain momentum between objectives, as well as various techniques that allow LilAggy to move at max speed for as long as possible. If you're just interested in the major stuff though, I recommend watching the Inkerton skip at roughly the 28 minute mark, as well as the Camtshca skip at 31:50 (aka the bubble boost).

Another Crab's Treasure appears to be popping off in a major way right now. Not only is it a breath of fresh air in the soulslike space, players seem to be loving it too - with it sitting at very positive on Steam and blowing past 100k sales in its opening week. Not bad!