Here’s everything announced at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase

Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase aired last night, showing off more than a dozen interesting, indie titles that’ll be coming to the Nintendo Switch during 2023. The clue is in the name when it comes to what was on display; indie titles.

So, if you’re looking for a morsel of hope that Hollow Knight: Silksong is happening this summer, I have to sadly break it to you that no, it did not show up at the showcase. That said, plenty of other games shown off might tide you over until we eventually, one day, receive an update on Silksong.

Check out Mineko's Night Market, shown off at the Indie World Showcase, right here.

You can watch the Indie World Showcase over on Nintendo’s website, but for those who prefer to read a round-up, I’ve got you covered.

My Time At Sandrock

An adventure-RPG in a post-apocalyptic world (the same world from My Time At Portia), My Time At Sandrock is finally being ported to the Nintendo Switch. You take on the role of farmer and general fixer-upper within a charming community, and can dive in on Switch during summer this year.

Quilts and Cats of Calico

You can’t go too wrong with a game about both cats and cozy blankets. Quilts and Cats of Calico is an adaptation of the tabletop game, Calico, which tasks you with putting together a quilt of your own. You also get to hang out with adorable cats, and can play this game in single-player or multiplayer when it launches on Switch during fall of this year.

Blasphemous 2

The showcase gave us a closer look at, and a more concrete release period for Blasphemous 2. The game will come to Switch during summer 2023, thrusting us into the endless cycle of life, death, and resurrection all over again. It boasts a gorgeous pixel-art style, and plenty of gruesome enemies.

Cult of the Lamb DLC

Amidst all the game announcements, the Indie World Showcase also took a moment to announce that one of 2022’s best indie games - Cult of the Lamb - is going to be in receipt of some shiny DLC. The Relics of the Old Faith DLC arrives on April 24 with a new post-game story, deeper combat, revamped enemies, and more.

Mineko’s Night Market

Mineko’s Night Market looks to be very whimsical. A narrative-driven, social adventure that celebrates Japanese culture, this is yet another indie title with a lot of cats. What more could you need? Playing as Mineko, you go on an adventure to unravel a heart-warming story of friendship, tradition, and intrigue. The game will arrive on Switch during 2023.

Rift of the NecroDancer

Rift of the NecroDancer is a rhythm-game spin-off of Crypt of the NecroDancer, headed to the Switch during 2023. The trailer shows off some sick riffs, but also some yoga, and burgers. I am interested to see how this one turns out!

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, coming to Switch during summer 2023, will see you having all sorts of fun across New Amsterdam. You can dance away, paint graffiti, perform various tricks and even battle it out with the cops if you fancy.

Shadows Over Loathing

Shadows Over Loathing looks like a silly game that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The black and white RPG is made up of stick-figure characters and goofy doodles, and is a follow-up to West of Loathing. You’ll be solving the mystery of your missing uncle in this one, but it appears there’s a hell of a lot more to it than just that. You can download it now on Nintendo Switch!

Crime O’Clock

Crime O’ Clock, coming to Switch on June 30, will have you preventing crimes and solving them across a very unique backdrop. A black and white mystery game, you have 40 cases to solve; what’s better, your decisions in one case might have a knock-on effect on another. Good luck, time detective!

Little Kitty, Big City

Yes, there’s another cat game on this list. Little Kitty, Big City is as it sounds; you’re a small cat trying to make their way home, while also exploring what this huge city has to offer. Let yourself be as distracted as a curious kitten as you attempt to return home.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

You can now pre-order Oxenfree II: Lost Signals on Switch for a discounted price, with it launching on July 12. Oxenfree II takes place five years after the original game, with Riley returning to her hometown to investigate some strange goings-on. As ever, she’s strapped in for more than she bargained for with this trip home.

Escape Academy: Complete Edition

Escape Academy is how to get your escape room fix on Nintendo Switch. You’ll be required to solve puzzles, master locks, hack servers, and get to know the people around you. The Complete Edition of the game also includes the Anti-Escape Island DLC, which sees you trying to escape an island that really doesn’t want you to leave. Escape Academy: Complete Edition launches during fall 2023 for Nintendo Switch.

Other games to look forward to

Yes, that’s right, there are even more games coming to the Nintendo Switch this year. Here’s what other titles you can expect to see on the console.

Paper Trail - Coming August 2023

- Coming August 2023 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach - Available Now

- Available Now Teslagrad 2 and Teslagrad Remastered - Available Now

and - Available Now Brotato - Coming 2023

- Coming 2023 Chants of Sennaar - Coming 2023

- Coming 2023 Animal Well - Coming Winter 2023

- Coming Winter 2023 PlateUp! - Coming October 2023

- Coming October 2023 A Little to the Left: Cupboards and Drawers DLC - Coming June 2023

- Coming June 2023 Shovel Knight Pocket Edition: Puzzler's Pack DLC - Coming Spring 2023

Which games are you most excited to check out? For me, it has to be Mineko’s Night Market! Let us know what you think of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase below.