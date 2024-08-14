PlayStation Plus goes wild this August, with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Wild Hearts, Cult of the Lamb and more

Good news for PlayStation Plus subscribers with a taste for the wild side, as the August line-up of games have been revealed. These include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Wild Hearts, and Cult of the Lamb. These games will be free to download for those out there with a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription starting August 20.

There are also some more classics being added to the cataglogue for those who've spent a bit more and own a Premium subscription. These include TimeSplitters 1 and 2, a pair of truly brilliant FPS games that are well worth returning to if you've not touched them in a while. There's also TimeSplitters: Future Perfect, which is firmlyokay.

As for those main titles headed to the service, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is obviously a stellar package, filled to bursting with outstanding narrative content and awesome combat. Gwent is there too, which y'know, is fine I suppose. However you slice it, you're getting over 100 hours of premium brilliant RPG goodness.

Wild Hearts is a Koei Tecmo game that's very much a spin on the Monster Hunter format, and is in a bit of a weird spot right now. It's good, sure, but lacks a bit of that punch and legendary feel that its main competitor has in spades. It's still worth playing, and for the low low cost of free you've not got much of an excuse not to check it out.

Cult of the Lamb is also excellent, and is this darkly funny, challenging Rogue-Like that was a real highlight in 2022. It's of superb quality, made with love and deeply addictive. Build up a cult and throw yourself at Eldrich horrors - what else do you want?

There's a selection of smaller games also coming to PlayStation owners this month, including:

Ride 5 (PS5)

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS4, PS5)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Aliciation Lycoris (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization (PS4)

Vacation Simulator (PSVR2)

Sword Art Online: Lost Song (Ps4)

All in all it's a nice spread! Let us know if you'll be picking up this month's PlayStation Plus line-up or not below!