Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is getting a remake

We're getting a Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake. The first game from Starbreeze and Josef Fares, you can now experience with lovely new graphics and tech starting Febuary 28.

The remake is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. We have little information on whether there'll be new gameplay involved in this remake or whether it'll be a 1-1 replication of the original. Brothers was well reviewed when it first came out, and has held up fairly well over time. Nonetheless, a remake will be great news for those who haven't touched it yet.

Check out the trailer yourself here!

Josef Fares went on to create some otherr excellent games following the release of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. A Way Out was another brilliant co-op game that recreated that cop drama vibe from classic films like The Departed, while It Takes Two was an excellent title focused on love and marriages falling apart. Believe it or not - a great game for you and your significant other!

Josef Fares has always had a good presene at The Game Awards, ever since his impassioned speech back in 2017 while standing next to Geoff Keighly. We can only assume he's plucking away at various new projects - wishing you luck Fares!

What do you think of the first trailer shown off at The Game Awards? Let us know below!