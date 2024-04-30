Gray Zone Warfare immediately becomes Steam's top seller as it shoots up the most played chart

As expected, the hottest release in realistic military shooters right now, Gray Zone Warfare, has done quite well in such a short span of time. The tactical extraction shooter launched on Steam Early Access earlier today, and has quickly become Steam’s best-selling game.

In fact, because the top seller list is based on revenue, Gray Zone Warfare has two entries in the top five. The standard edition at number one, and the Supporter Edition Upgrade at number three.

Gray Zone Warfare’s sales success inevitably translated to a lot of player activity on Steam. At the time of this writing, the shooter has over 44,000 concurrent players on Valve’s platform. This figure has been steadily rising in the couple of hours since launch, and will undoubtedly continue to over the coming days.

The game is also climbing through the charts on Twitch and YouTube, as more content creators begin streaming the Early Access version. Gray Zone presently occupies the third spot on Twitch, sitting nicely at well above 170,000 concurrent viewers, and within striking distance of GTA 5 in second.

Unfortunately, the reception from players has not been positive so far. The game currently has a Mostly Negative overall review rating on Steam, based on more than 2,000 reviews. Gray Zone is an Unreal Engine 5 game with steep system requirements, so you can bet performance issues are among the most common complaints.

According to many of the reviews, even having a powerful PC with hardware that exceed the game’s recommended specs may not be enough to run it at a smooth framerate. Notably, the game appears to be CPU-bound, a problem we’ve more recently seen with Dragon’s Dogma 2.

There aren't a lot of complaints about game stability; though it is very early. That said, the current build is buggy, with AI in particular having some unreasonable accuracy, shooting players through walls and around corners, and taking more bullets than is realistic to die.

Developer Madfinger Games has already confirmed that a hotfix is in the works to address anti-cheat issues, and corrupted data that may cause “missing heads, apparel, or secure containers.”

Things are going to develop over the coming days leading up to the weekend, so we'll keep you updated.