Take-Two narrows down GTA 6's release date to fall 2025, as GTA 5 breezes past an incredible 200 million copies sold

You can chill out. Take-Two has narrowed down the release window for GTA 6 from a year to a month in that year. Yup, despite the rumours of delays possibly pushing the game from 2025 to 2026, we've now had officialy word it's coming in fall 2025. Also, GTA 5 continues to fly off the shelves.

While the GTA 6 hype train has been properly chugging away since late last year, when that first trailer arrived, we'd heard some potentially concerning things about its development in the interim. It seems as though you needn't worry though, you should be getting the thing next year.

As part of its latest earnings report, Take-Two has officially confirmed that it's aiming to release GTA 6 in fall 2025 - that's autumn for us here in the UK - narrowing down the 2025 release window it'd previously cited.

"As we enter Fiscal 2025 with positive momentum, we expect to deliver Net Bookings of $5.55 to $5.65 billion," CEO Strauss Zelnick said in the report. "Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI." He added: "We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase."

So, there you go. Fall 2025. You've got plenty of time to convince your boss to give you an entire month off to run around not-quite Florida committing crimes and getting into other hijinks your grandma might not approve of.

Also, as a follow-up to the entire GTA series having hit the very nice 420 million sales mark back in February, Take-Two revealed in this earinings report that GTA 5 has now breezed past the 200 million units sold mark that it was rapidly approaching back then.

GTA Online's not perfect, but it and the game's main story still seem to be doing a great job of helping maintain the growth by attracting more folks to pay to either return to Los Santos or take a trip there for the first time.

In other recent Rockstar-related news, a bit of datamining has ignited a fresh bout of speculation that the first Red Dead Redemption could be finally rocking up on PC at some point soon.