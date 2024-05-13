As we await more GTA 6 news, it looks like a Red Dead Redemption release on PC might finally happen

It looks like Rockstar might be preparing to finally release the original Red Dead Redemption on PC, if an update to the developer's launcher is anything to go by. Yup, over a decade on from the release of John Marston's first adventure, you might soon get to experience it on a fresh platform.

The update that's spurred speculation the company behind GTA 6 - you know, that game we're all preparing to put our lives on hold for sometime soon-ish - was spotted by prominent Rockstar community member Tez2, who's got a pretty good track record when it comes to little changes like this.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"It looks like Rockstar is gearing up to release RDR1 on PC," they tweeted, sharing some fresh stings of text that've seemigly been added to the site file for Rockstar's launcher today via an update.

These lines read: "RDR_ProductPromotion_Intro_Body: 'Journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico in Red Dead Redemption, and its zombie-horror companion Undead Nightmare', now playable on PC. RDR_ProductPromotion_LongTitle : 'Experience the epic Western adfventures that defined a generation."

It looks like Rockstar is gearing up to release #RDR1 on PC. pic.twitter.com/2xMmpFIdCk — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 13, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Tez2's identified them as marketing strings, providing the example of some strings of that nature that're being used to promote GTA 5.

Given GTA 6 doesn't look likely to come out any time before 2025 as of writing, it'd be nice to have something like an RDR PC port to dig into in the meantime, especiallly since it'd allow folks on the platform to marathon both it and Red Dead Redemption 2 back-to-back on the same device. Especially since we didn't get that alongside Red Dead's Switch and PS4 release last year. That said, it's always best to take things like updates to listings with a grain of salt until the developer officially confirms whether Red Dead 1 is actually coming to PC.

After all, as RDR2 taught us, just relying on having faith in things isn't always the best idea if you want to avoid being disappointed or let down.