Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently slated for a spring 2025 release, but it’s possible the game could slip into 2026.

According to an exclusive report from Kotaku, citing sources with insider knowledge of the development of GTA 6. The sources stated that heads of the studio are concerned that the game could face delays and may not be released until 2026.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Here's the GTA 6 video that broke YouTube records.Watch on YouTube

The sources have cited "falling behind" with development as the primary reason for the potential delay, causing Rockstar's leadership to worry about the release timeline slipping past its planned date.

However, the studio is still pushing for a spring 2025 release, with the sources suggesting a fall 2025 launch is more likely, with 2026 considered an "emergency" or "fallback plan" if needed.

The possible slip is said to be one of the reasons Rockstar recently issued a mandate that remote employees return to the office by April, as leadership feels remote work is a contributing factor to the potential delay.

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games in development, and its first official trailer was released in December 2023, breaking records on YouTube. While Rockstar has revealed some details about the game, there's still plenty that remains unknown. However, we've rounded up everything known about GTA 6 so far in a handy post.

The game is set to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a PC version yet to be confirmed, although it's highly likely it will be released later down the line, as has been the case with previous GTA releases.

While a potential delay is disappointing, the extra time will allow Rockstar to deliver a game that meets the high expectations of fans. We'll be keeping a close eye on any updates regarding the release date and will keep you informed.