GTA 6 trailer sends Tom Petty's 'Love is a Long Road' soaring on Spotify charts
Enjoy a GTA Radio stream while you're at it.
Rockstar's GTA 6 trailer has helped Tom Petty's song Love is a Long Road climb up the streaming chart on Spotify. According to the music streaming service, the song has seen a 36,979% increase compared to last week. The song originally released in 1989 on Petty's first solo album, Full Moon Fever. Many game trailers use tunes played on the radio or included in full release, which can be a major boon for artists. Many times, game trailers help draw new audiences to music created by artists folks may not have heard of or give them a new appreciation for those more established. For example, War Pigs by Black Sabbath was in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season One trailer, there was Iron by Woodkid in the Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer, and the artist's song Run Boy Run was in the Dying Light video. Machine Gun, by Portishead, was used for Metro: Last Light, and who could forget the Gary Jules cover of the Tears for Fears song Mad World for Gears of War? Or the Dark Souls trailer featuring Bartholomew by Silent Comedy? Other songs used in game trailers include Hendrix's All Along the Watchtower and Bonnie Tyler's Holding Out for a Hero - there are too many to list, really. As far as the GTA 6 video itself is concerned, as of press time, it has been viewed over 106 million times on YouTube and is the number one trending video on the service. Such a figure is not too surprising for a GTA reveal trailer, but still, that's a massive amount of views throughout the last couple of days. The views will only go up, too, as folks watch it to sate themselves until the game's release in 2025. Alternatively, there's also a Grand Theft Audio Radio playlist available to stream on Spotify.