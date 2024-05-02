Rollerdrome and Kerbal Space Program 2 studios to be shut down by Take-Two as part of mass layoffs, because we can't have nice things

Take-Two Interactive, the company behind GTA developer Rockstar Games - is reportedly set to shut down both Kerbal Space Program 2 developer Intercept Games and Roll7 - the studio behind Rollerdrome and OlliOlli World.

According to a report from Bloomberg, these shutterings are part of mass layoffs at the company, with plans for Take-Two to cut just over 500 jobs and cancel some in-development projects by the end of 2024 having been revealed via an SEC filing last month. This news also comes after Take-Two recently acquired Borderlands developer Gearbox Software for $460 million.

Both Intercept and Roll7 - based in Seattle and London respectively - were part of Private Division, Take-Two's indie publishing label, which has produced some pretty cool stuff since its creation, as indie publishing labels often do. According to a note to staff at Roll7, those affected there will be offerend severance agreements.

When reports about Intercept's closure began circulating thanks to a notice filed with the Washington State Employment Security Depertment, a Take-Two spokesperson issued the following statement to GamesIndustry.biz. "On [April 16], Take-Two announced a cost reduction program to identify efficiencies across its business and to enhance the company's margin profile, while still investing for growth," they said. "As part of these efforts, the company is rationalising its pipeline and eliminating several projects in development and streamlining its organisational structure, which will eliminate headcount and reduce future hiring needs."

Thanks to everyone who's checking in on me, I left quite a while back so I'm unaffected but the news doesn't sting any less. The team at Roll7 was some of the best people I've ever worked with, and they deserved way better than this.



The industry needs an overhaul. F**k this. https://t.co/vFN9MxZkke — Anisa Sanusi 🔜 Guadalindie (@studioanisa) May 1, 2024

There's been plenty of response to the news from folks in the games industry - including former employees at the studios. After clarifying to people reaching out that she'd left Roll7 long before the closure, design consultant Anisa Sanusi tweeted: "The team at Roll7 was some of the best people I've ever worked with, and they deserved way better than this," adding: "We won a f**king BAFTA literally a year ago. This is such a dumbass industry."

Meanwhile, Michael Douse, director of publishing at Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian, posted in response to the news: "The large corporate cycle is just gushing about people, culture, the human element, teamwork & pride. And then when operational failures lead [to] mass layoffs, the human element is so deliberately thrown away. The mask peeled off. Corporations do not care about you."

"The idea that this period paves the way for a brighter future is so far from the truth. Performative butchery might look proactive for a fiscal year, but damn are we gonna see the knock on effects in a market that’s already too unpredictable to keep up with," he added.