Don't worry, Assassin's Creed Shadows is playable offline in its entirety, even if you'll need an internet connection to install it

Physical copies ofAssassin's Creed Shadows will require you you to be connected to the interent in order to install the game, but you'll be fine to play the game offline once that's done, Ubisoft has confirmed. Seriously, there's a statement formatted to match the game's colour scheme and everything.

Following the game's reveal yesterday, it'd been spotted that boxed retail copies of Shadows came bearing the message that a net connection would be required to install the game. While that sucks on the preservation front, it has become a pretty regular state of play for plenty of big single player games nowadays, with Star Wars Outlaws being just one other title coming out soon that falls into the same boat.

Responding to chatter about this, Ubisoft's now elected to put out a statement outlining the exact situation when it comes to Shadows and the net. "Assassin's Creed Shadows will not require a mandatory connection at all times," the team behind the game writes. "An online connection will be needed to install the game, but you will be able to play the entire journey offline, and explore Japan without any online connection."

So, there you go, make sure you've got net to start off with - there's a good chance you might have to grab a day one patch - and then you can run off into the countryside with your gaming rig of choice and set up somewhere where you've got no wi-fi, but can still find plug sockets within reach.

An update from the team on Assassin's Creed Shadows. pic.twitter.com/PTY9TXSiEo — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 16, 2024

So, there you go. If you want to learn a bit more about how those dynamic seasons can impact missions, the game's developers have talked about that, and explained why they've slightly changed how you'll interact with synchronisation points.