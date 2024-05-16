Publisher Hooded Horse has announced that , Slavic Magic’s critically acclaimed debut, has sold over two million copies across all stores.

Released on April 26, on its opening weekend, the concurrent player count peaked at 173,178 on Steam alone, and the first one million sales were made by the next day.

Since then, the solo developer has been hard at work processing feedback from the player base, and the first patch recently went into open testing.

“It’s been wonderful to see so many players give Manor Lords a try,” says Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender. “We had some pretty optimistic expectations and even some wild hopes, but reaching two million copies on Manor Lords so quickly has exceeded even those.”

With over 87.95% positive reviews on Steam, the game is also available in early access for PC on GOG, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store for $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99. It is also available in Game Preview through PC Game Pass.

Manor Lords is a medieval strategy game featuring in-depth city building, large-scale tactical battles, and complex economic and social simulations. In it, you will rule your lands as a medieval lord, watch the seasons pass, and spread your influence across the land bringing prosperity to your people.

Inspired by the art and architecture of late 14th century Franconia, the game prioritizes historical authenticity where possible, using it to inform gameplay mechanics and visuals alike to create a believable world.

If you are just getting started, and want to know how to make money, what to build first, how to get sheep or a clothing stall, or just want to know what to do before getting started, be sure to check out our Manor Lords guides for everything you may need.