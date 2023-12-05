If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Just like GTA 5, GTA 4, and GTA 3 before it, GTA 6 won't release on PC alongside consoles

Rockstar has confirmed what many PC players feared: GTA 6 will only launch on consoles.

It has been a wild night for GTA 6. Following the leak of the game's reveal trailer (after all that build-up and hype), more details about the game are now starting to emerge. The trailer itself has been immensely popular, and while it did confirm a 2025 release window, it neglected to mention what platforms the game will be on.

But now we know.

In the official press release announcing the game, publisher Take-Two confirmed in its opening line that GTA 6 is slated for release on PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. In fact, the press release has no mention of PC anywhere.

This is particularly disappointing as some of the many leaks made it sound like Rockstar might actually be breaking the pattern and releasing its latest games on PC alongside consoles. It is, however, unsurprising.

If you're a PC player, and a fan of Rockstar Games' work, you knew that it was bound to happen again. All recent games from the studio, including GTA 3, GTA 4, GTA 5, and Read Dead Redemption 2 have launched on consoles first, before arriving on PC months later. The original Red Dead Redemption never even made it to PC.

2025 is not exactly the most solid of release dates, so there's a chance things could change. Or, at the very least, Rockstar might say when we can realistically expect the PC version.

In case you missed it, the GTA 6 trailer clearly shows the game is set in a - much prettier - Vice City. It also has a surprisingly more mature tone that's not afraid to show emotion, so perhaps the era of crass satire is truly over.

