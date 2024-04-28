Don't have Paramount Plus but desperate to watch the befuddling Knuckles? That's OK, it looks like it's getting a physical release
Whether you should or not is another question entirely.
Knuckles just arrived on Paramount's streaming service Paramount Plus this week, but it looks like you'll be able to pick it up on DVD and Blu-ray.
To describe the Knuckles show as good would probably be a lie. It's good in the way the origina 1993l Super Mario Bros. movie is, in that it's not at all good, but each subsequent, equally baffling creative choice is so out there you can't help but be impressed, even if it's a far cry from what it actually should have been. But, you won't be able to experience any of that for yourself if you don't have a Paramount Plus subscription. Most streaming services don't typically release their shows and film physically, but as shared in a recent promoted post from Wario64, it looks like Knuckles is getting the rare streaming to DVD and Blu-ray treatment, steelbook and all.
The series is available for pre-order on both Amazon and Walmart, but no date has been confirmed as of yet. It also doesn't seem like it's available to pre-order in the UK just, so right now it's only the US that is seemingly confirmed for a physical release. Sega and Paramount haven't actually officially announced it yet either, so it's a bit unclear what's actually going on there.
Dom had the chance to check out the first four episodes of the show, describing it as a fever dream, for better and worse, which is certainly an accurate statement. I've watched it myself now, and despite being a lover of the first two films, I left Knuckles with a feeling of pure befuddlement, disappointment, and fear for the upcoming third film. At the very least, it is apparently borrowing a lot from Sonic Adventure 2, and Keanu Reeves has reportedly been cast as the ultimate life form Shadow the Hedgehog, so how bad could it be?