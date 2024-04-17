Sonic 3 is for "all the real diehard fans" says Idris Elba, and I desperately hope he means there'll be Chao

It's sounding like Sonic 3 is set to be a hit with massive fans of the series, if you ask Knuckles himself Idris Elba anyway.

When you head back and look at the Sonic film, it feels pretty clear that the film was meant to be pretty broadly appealing, likely due to execs meddling - how else do you think we ended up at ugly Sonic? Moreso, though, it mostly felt like a film that could have had any superfast animal in it hanging out with James Marsden, with a few small but fun references scattered throughout. Sonic 2 had a bit more fun with it, but based on a brief recent interview between the voice of knuckles Idris Elba and Collider, it sounds like fans have a bit more to look forward to this time.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When asked about details on the film, Elba responded, " I can tease nothing. No, seriously. I don't even know what's gonna happen in it. No, I'm joking. I can tell you that it's super exciting. I can tell you that it really does get deeper into the universe of Sonic. I think 3's probably the one for all the real diehard Sonic fans. They're gonna get all of those Easter eggs in it. Jim [Carrey] is incredible, man. What a performance. It’s so great to work against, even though I'm never there with him, but I get to hear his voice. Bomb."

Now, what those Easter eggs could be, we'll have to wait and see. Personally I'm hoping to see some Chao, the fan favourite creatures you can raise in the Sonic Adventure games. It would make sense, given that this film will be broadly inspired by Sonic Adventure 2, given that Shadow is the new main antagonist. Speaking of the edgehog, it was reported just this week that none other than Keanu Reeves will be voicing him, an absolutely welcome addition to an already stellar cast. We do also know that the series' best song will be in the film in some shape or form, and some other new cast members too, but for now story details are still under wraps.