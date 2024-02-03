Jim Carrey returns for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 which adds Krysten Ritter and Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernandez to the cast

Jim Carrey will return as Dr. Robotnik for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

If you watched Sonic the Hedgehog 2, you know that things didn’t turn out well for the mustachioed menace. But, if you happened to stick around, a post-credits scene contained a cliffhanger related to the mad scientist, paving the way for his return in the third film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Title Treatment Reveal (2024 Movie) Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Title Treatment Reveal

Returning cast members include Idris Elba (Knuckles), James Marsden (Tom), Ben Schwartz (Sonic), and Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails).

Additional cast include Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Cristo Fernandez (Ted Lasso), Sofia Pernas (Blood & Treaure), Ayla Browne (Three Thousand Years of Longing), James Wolk (Harley Quinn), and Jorma Taccone (MacGruber) among others.

The upcoming action-adventure based on the SEGA video game series will take up where Sonic the Hedgehog 2 left off, and going by a mid-credits scene, Shadow the Hedgehog will make an appearance.

It is rumored that Hayden Christensen will voice Shadow The Hedgehog in the film.

As reported by Variety, Director Jeff Fowler will also return, and the film will be produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Hitoshi Okuno.

Plans for the third Sonic film were announced in February 2022 and filming started in July 2023. It is slated for a theatrical release on December 20.

The Sonic films are very popular and grossed $870.8 million at the box office.