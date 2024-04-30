Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' physical release will include a cut of the film perfect for people who are terrified of CGI apes

If you're absolutely horrified by CGI apes, a bonus feature on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' physical release might be for you.

It might be 13 years old, but to this day I think 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes has some of the best motion-capture acting and CGI apes around. They're looking equally good, if not better, in the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Understandably though, they might venture a little bit into uncanny territory for some people, so it's possible they might be giving this one a miss. But I've got good news for you with this latest sequel! In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Ape Nation (yes, it's actually called that), director Wes Ball spoke of the film's eventual physical release, and specifically of one bonus feature it will include.

"I'm doing a little thing for the DVD where you can watch the entire movie with the raw dailies," Ball explained. "You'll see how close they get and what they do and how they stitch everything together. It's amazing!" What that means is, it'll be all of the footage without any post production effects laid over the top, meaning it'll just be actors wearing mo-cap suits, so presumably there'll be nary a CGI ape in sight. It's a cool sounding behind-the-scenes look at how a film gets made, and it's great for people who seriously struggle with the uncanny valley!

"Some of the hardest stuff in VFX is, how do you get the CG characters to interact with others?" continued Ball. "We had a human girl hugging a CG ape like.. how do you do that? The cameras are all dynamic and the style is… almost restrained and almost dull in a way that I think it'll just go right past people. Rightfully so, they shouldn't be saying 'oh look at all the visual effects!' Hopefully they'll be caught up in the movie and the characters and they're not paying attention to that kind of stuff."

After Apes, though, Ball will be looking at an entirely different world, as he's currently set to direct the live-action Legend of Zelda film. That'll still be a few years out, so for now, you'll just have to tide yourself over with a classic ape-focused blockbuster.