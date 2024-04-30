Have you fallen victim to Tekken 8's latest vigilante? An Eddy Gordo hero that's wreaking havoc online

A new hero is lurking in the lower ranks of Tekken 8 right now. JinMashima is dominating not only the Twitch.tv Tekken 8 category, but also the ranked ladder by mashing a single button over and over. Through repeatedly slamming 3 as hard and fast as they can, the whold world is witness to perhaps the purest Eddy Gordo experience of all time.

The experiment started several days ago out of nowhere, with JinMashima booting up the stream with a simple layout. No webcam, no added background music nor notifications or sub goals. The only added feature to their stream is a fightstick button layout in the bottom left of the screen, on which you can see the 3 button repeatedly mashed at all times. Don't believe me? You can check the stream out right here.

It's been a bumpy road for JinMashima, with the ranked grind ranging from hilarious highs to humbling lows. As of writing, the peak rank hit by the player is the orange ranks of vanquisher and destroyer in which they have a negative win-rate by all accounts. If we compare that to the published February ranked distribution among Tekken 8 players, this puts an Eddy player using a single button at a higher skill level as 44.83% of players. Think about that for a second.

JinMashima shows no sign of stopping yet, and has even created a YouTube channel where a handful of the best clips have been uploaded. But are they a hero? A villian? The truth is, JinMashima is doing a public service for the lower rank players of Tekken 8, teaching a valuable lesson on how to punish attacks being thrown out at you again and again. While the live chat is packed full of people making fun of salty losers and scrubs who can't figure out how to overcome 3ddy, those who do are given ample respect. Others? Not so much.

For the rest, the stream community growing around JinMashima has created a Google Doc filled with win quotes, copypasta, and various other sh!tposts you can throw out online to your heart's content. It's a lot of fun to just sit in the stream, tune in every now and again to catch a few matches, chat respectfully, and giggle at how far this stubborn playstyle can get. It reminds me a bit of SaltyBet, an old faux betting livestream where you'd wager fake money on which AI-controlled fighting game character would win a best of three. A similar fun vibe, and well worth experiencing firsthand.

Check out the stream yourself and see what the fuss is all about, maybe buy them a coffee while you're there. Truly, between this, community run Tekken Slam influencer tournaments, and big events like Evo Japan we're living in a ripe age for Tekken entertainment.