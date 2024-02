Tekken 8 boasts a huge roster of characters to choose from at launch. The base version of the game has 32 fighters, with even more being added further down the line with DLC.

It's an impressive selection of characters that covers the series' 30 year history, and includes OGs like Law, Paul and Nina and brand new fighters like Reina and Azucena.

With a wealth of options available to players, it may be difficult figuring out who is the best character to mainline. That's where our Tekken 8 Tier List comes in. We've ranked every character in the launch version from best to worst, to help you figure out the main character you should play as.

Tekken 8 Tier List

Here's our rankings of all characters in Tekken 8 from best to worst:

Tier Character S-tier Jun, Jin, Azucena, King, Dragunov, Bryan, Hwoarang, Devil Jin, Reina A-tier Kazuya, Lili, Victor, Feng Wei, Jack-8, Claudio, Lars, Zafina, Law, Paul, Nina B-tier Lee Chaolan, Leo, Raven, Ling Xiaoyu, Leroy, Steve, Shaheen, Yoshimitsu C-tier Asuka, Alisa, Kuma, Panda

Our Tekken 8 Tier List ranks all of the characters in the launch version. It's based on our own playtime, and also takes into account the community rankings on TierMaker, as well as the opinions of creators like TheMainManSWE.

Ultimately though, fighting games are a very personal thing - one character's playstyle may suit a certain type of player, but they might not be a good match for someone else. If you see a character you like the look of that's ranked lowly in our tier list, don't let that deter you. They may suit your very own fighting style, so try them out along with a few other characters and see who you prefer.

Whoever you choose, don't get too hung up on character rankings. Arguably the most important thing with fighting games is to just have fun - especially if you're not too worried about online play. And there's plenty of fun to be had in the latest offering from Bandai Namco, as our Tekken 8 review explains.

S-tier

Jun

Tier Rank: S

S Fighting Style: Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts

Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts Country: Japan

Japan First appearance: Tekken 2

Jin

Tier Rank: S

S Fighting Style: Karate

Karate Country: Japan

Japan First appearance: Tekken 3

Azucena

Tier Rank: S

S Fighting Style: Mixed Martial Arts (Striker)

Mixed Martial Arts (Striker) Country: Peru

Peru First appearance: Tekken 8

King

Tier Rank: S

S Fighting Style: Pro Wrestling

Pro Wrestling Country: Mexico

Mexico First appearance: Tekken

Dragunov

Tier Rank: S

S Fighting Style: Commando Sambo

Commando Sambo Country: Russia

Russia First appearance: Tekken 5

Bryan

Tier Rank: S

S Fighting Style: Kickboxing

Kickboxing Country: USA

USA First appearance: Tekken 3

Hwoarang

Tier Rank: S

S Fighting Style: Taekwondo

Taekwondo Country: South Korea

South Korea First appearance: Tekken 3

Devil Jin

Tier Rank: S

S Fighting Style: Unknown

Unknown Country: None

None First appearance: Tekken 3

Reina

Tier Rank: S

S Fighting Style: Unknown

Unknown Country: Unknown

Unknown First appearance: Tekken 8

A-tier

Kazuya

Tier Rank: A

A Fighting Style: Mishima-Style Fighting Karate

Mishima-Style Fighting Karate Country: None, relinquished his Japanese nationality

None, relinquished his Japanese nationality First appearance: Tekken

Lili

Tier Rank: A

A Fighting Style: Self-Taught Style

Self-Taught Style Country: Monaco

Monaco First appearance: Tekken 5

Victor

Tier Rank: A

A Fighting Style: Super Spy CQB

Super Spy CQB Country: France

France First appearance: Tekken 8

Feng Wei

Tier Rank: A

A Fighting Style: Taijiquan

Taijiquan Country: China

China First appearance: Tekken 5

Jack-8

Tier Rank: A

A Fighting Style: Brute Force

Brute Force Country: Unknown

Unknown First appearance: Tekken

Claudio

Tier Rank: A

A Fighting Style: Sirius Exorcist Arts

Sirius Exorcist Arts Country: Italy

Italy First appearance: Tekken

Lars

Tier Rank: A

A Fighting Style: Tekken Force Martial Arts

Tekken Force Martial Arts Country: Sweden

Sweden First appearance: Tekken 6

Zafina

Tier Rank: A

A Fighting Style: Ancient Assassination Arts

Ancient Assassination Arts Country: Unknown

Unknown First appearance: Tekken 6

Law

Tier Rank: A

A Fighting Style: Martial Arts

Martial Arts Country: USA

USA First appearance: Tekken

Paul

Tier Rank: A

A Fighting Style: Integrated Martial Arts Based on Judo

Integrated Martial Arts Based on Judo Country: USA

USA First appearance: Tekken

Nina

Tier Rank: A

A Fighting Style: Assassination Arts

Assassination Arts Country: Ireland

Ireland First appearance: Tekken

B-tier

Lee

Tier Rank: B

B Fighting Style: Martial Arts

Martial Arts Country: Japan

Japan First appearance: Tekken

Leo

Tier Rank: B

B Fighting Style: Bajiquan

Bajiquan Country: Germany

Germany First appearance: Tekken 6

Raven

Tier Rank: B

B Fighting Style: Ninjutsu

Ninjutsu Country: Unknown

Unknown First appearance: Tekken 5

Ling Xiaoyu

Tier Rank: B

B Fighting Style: Baguazhang, Piguazhang-based Chinese Martial Arts

Baguazhang, Piguazhang-based Chinese Martial Arts Country: China

China First appearance: Tekken 3

Leroy

Tier Rank: B

B Fighting Style: Wing Chun

Wing Chun Country: USA

USA First appearance: Tekken 7

Steve

Tier Rank: B

B Fighting Style: Boxing

Boxing Country: UK

UK First appearance: Tekken 4

Shaheen

Tier Rank: B

B Fighting Style: Close Quarters Combat

Close Quarters Combat Country: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia First appearance: Tekken 7

Yoshimitsu

Tier Rank: B

B Fighting Style: Advanced Manji Ninjutsu

Advanced Manji Ninjutsu Country: None, formerly Japan

None, formerly Japan First appearance: Tekken

C-tier

Asuka

Tier Rank: C

C Fighting Style: Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts

Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts Country: Japan

Japan First appearance: Tekken 5

Alisa

Tier Rank: C

C Fighting Style: Thruster-Based High-Mobility Fighting Style

Thruster-Based High-Mobility Fighting Style Country: Russia

Russia First appearance: Tekken 6

Kuma

Tier Rank: C

C Fighting Style: Heihachi-Style Advanced Kuma Shin Ken

Heihachi-Style Advanced Kuma Shin Ken Country: None

None First appearance: Tekken

Panda

Tier Rank: C

C Fighting Style: Heihachi-Style Advanced Kuma Shin Ken

Heihachi-Style Advanced Kuma Shin Ken Country: None

None First appearance: Tekken 3

That's it for our Tekken 8 Tier List. For more on the latest Tekken game, find out why it has so much content on-disc at launch, how Tekken 8 honors arcade culture and why the game's most boring mode is the series' most important innovation in years.