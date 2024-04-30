The dog days aren't over: Netflix is reportedly taking its own stab at a live-action Scooby-Doo

Never say an old dog can't learn new tricks, as it seems like Netflix is making a new live-action version of Scooby-Doo.

I would say that these days, every new take on Scooby-Doo is kind of flogging a dead horse, yet they keep making them, so somebody's got to be watching them. As reported by Variety, another one is in the works once more, this time apparently another live-action outing. According to Variety, the one-hour drama project is getting close to a deal with a script-to-series commitment. Plot details haven't been shared, so all that's known about it right now is that it will be a live-action take on Scooby-Doo. Warner Bros. Television will also apparently produce, making this the latest time the production company is working with the streamer, as the two also worked on Dead Boy Detectives together.

Josh Appelbaum, best known for writing the live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films and Scott Rosenberg, known for 2018's Venom and the Jumanji reboots, will both serve as writers on the show, and will also work with André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner as executive producers under their Midnight Radio banner. For the most part both writer's previous works don't inspire confidence, even if I do love Venom, but they've certainly had some successful projects at the very least.

This obviously wouldn't be the first live-action adaptation of the Mystery Inc. crew, as the series was notably adapted in 2002 with Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, and Neil Fanning as Scooby all taking on the roles of the beloved characters. That film was a huge hit, and is a real nostalgic watch for me, with Lillard continuing to voice Shaggy right through to today, so a new adaptation will certainly have a tough time impressing some people.

Velma season 2 recently released on Max, though much like the first season it doesn't seem to have been received all that well. Maybe Netflix's live-action take is what those meddling kids and that damn dog needs.