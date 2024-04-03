Love The Sandman? Netflix's next supernatural series Dead Boy Detectives is probably up your alley then

If 2022's The Sandman won you over, and you want more from that universe, then you'll want to check out Netflix's latest addition to its world, Dead Boy Detectives.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, much like The Sandman, Dead Boy Detectives was also originally written by author Neil Gaiman, and Netflix just released the first full trailer for the series today. Not only are they both written by Gaiman, this upcoming supernatural series about two best friends (who are also ghosts) that solve paranormal crimes together is set in the same world as The Sandman. You can even spot Kirby Howell-Baptiste reprising her role as Death from The Sandman in one quick shot.

"Edwin and Charles are best friends, ghosts… and the best detectives on the Mortal plane," reads a description from Netflix about the series. "They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal and her friend Niko, they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases."

It's also quite the mixed team behind the production too, with multiple producers from fellow Netflix series You attached as such, with The Flight Attendant creator, and soon to be Star Trek 4 writer, Steve Yockey helming the show. This might not be the first time you've seen the Dead Boy Detectives on screen either, as the characters did actually appear in the DC series Doom Patrol (the original comic was released under the DC Comics owned publisher Vertigo). While the main two dead boys have been recast, Ruth Connel (Supernatural) is actually reprising her role of Night Nurse.

You also don't have to wait all that long to check the series out, as it's set to release April 25, just a few short weeks away.