Best EA Sports FC 25 Goalkeepers to sign in Career Mode

With new goalkeeping PlayStyles and the now the all-important PlayStyles+ available as well, the best Goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 25 are better than ever.

Online, the massively overpowered goalkeeper movement mechanic has been nerfed, meaning players have to rely on their goalkeeper’s underlying AI more than in past editions.

But these changes also have a massive impact on Career Mode, giving managers not just new ways to differentiate between prospective signings, but extremely powerful ways to improve their abilities once they’re added to the roster.

We’ve scoured the transfer market to bring you a few interesting selections for goalkeepers to add to your team - whether that’s a solid starter with time on their side to get even better, a safe pair of hands for the bench, or a young starlet with a decade or more of growth in their corner.

First, we’ll go over a few of our top suggestions for the best goalkeepers to sign in Career Mode. These players are suited to a wide range of budgets, including if you’re already at the top, trying to push up the Premier League, or starting a ‘Road to Glory’ save all the way from the lower leagues!

But then also we’ll go over the highest rated goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 25, just so you know who’s out there if you’re playing with one of the biggest budgets in the game. This also gives us a chance to show you who’s packing the brand-new goalkeeping PlayStyle+ abilities as well.

For just the best U21 Goalkeepers, check out our list of the Best EA Sports FC 25 Wonderkids.

Best Goalkeepers to sign in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode

Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia - 85 OVR Diogo Costa - Porto - 84 OVR Lucas Chevallier - Lille - 80 OVR Guilleme Restes - Toulouse - 78 OVR James Trafford - Burnley - 73 OVR Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro - AZ - 69 OVR - £2.5m Mike Penders - Genk - 65 OVR - £1.4m Dennis Seimen - Stuttgart - 63 OVR

In Career Mode the Georgian shot stopper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, is the highest rated goalkeeper who isn’t currently at a very top club and, given the massive dysfunction at Valencia right now, is a very realistic signing for a host of rich clubs. However, another expensive option is Diogo Costa, who has the Long Ball Pass PlayStyle for building attacks from the back.

For clubs at the lower end of Europe’s top divisions, France is where you need to shop. Both Lucas Chevallier, who’s 21, and Guilleme Restes, who’s just 19, have incredible overall ratings for their age and can grow very nicely alongside your team. Throw them into the starting 11 - as their real-life club sides have done - then forget about your starting goalkeeper for the next 15 years.

Finally, if you’re doing a full Road to Glory Career Mode with a lower rated team, there are tons of solid options. With Burnley’s relegation, England U-21 hero James Trafford is now a much more realistic signing, but if you’re really only working with a very small budget, then the 6ft 7” Mike Penders is a brilliant option, as is Dennis Seimen, who’s definitely not David Seaman’s German cousin.

Highest Rated Goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 25