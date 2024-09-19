PlayStation reveals 30th Anniversary Collection, giving you the chance to own a PS5 Pro that reminds you of a time when you were actually happy

Surprise, people who remember the late 1990s, or are somehow really passionate about a time during which they were just a glint in their father's eye or an actual foetus. PlayStation's revealed the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. This is your chance to try and own a retro-liveried version of either the base PS5 or PS5 Pro everyone thinks is a bit pricey, plus some cool accessories/bits for it.

If you do buy it once it comes out on November 21 - with pre-orders starting on September 26 - though, you have to put PlayStation's rather interesting 30th anniversary playlist on the entire time you're using your new and also retro tech. Go on, Livin' La Vida Loca's waiting. I don't make the rules.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"The new limited edition designs pay homage to 30 wonderful years of gaming, a journey made possible by the passion and support of our fans and talented game developers," PlayStation wrote in the blog about the collection, "Reminiscent of the very first PlayStation console to launch on December 3, 1994, this limited edition offering utilizes the original PlayStation color design and integrates it into the latest line of PS5 hardware products."

There are two main bundles of those retro-ified bits of hardware that'll be sold in "highly limited supply", with one centering around a regular digital PS5, and the other featuring a PS5 Pro, both have been taken back in time via a bit of grey paint and some classic PlayStation logos to remind you of what you've lost with age, plus some nice engraved bits to up the 'I've bought a collectable' feel.

Both bundles come with a vertical stand and a matching Dualsense controller or DualSense Edge controller and a DualSense Charging Station, but not a disc drive as you'll have to buy that separately. You'll also get the following collector's bits and bobs:

Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker

Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)

PlayStation Paperclip

There'll only be 12,300 of the retro-ified PS5 Pros sold worldwide, just in case you didn't think that bundle felt collectable-ish enough, with each having "limited edition numbers" etched onto them that symbolise "the month and date of the first PlayStation console launch". Prices have yet to be confirmed for this stuff, but I'd wager it'll be more than £5/$5.

Will you be investing in a new thing that's prentending to be old, because you're old but still like new things enough to buy them? Let us know below!