Murder Mystery V codes for September 2024

Murder Mystery V is a Roblox social deduction game that’s all about finding the murderer (or, if you’re the murderer, getting everybody before they find you). In this game, you’ll either attempt to expose the murderer or act as them and chase your fellow players around the map, all while collecting hundreds of fancy weapon skins to show off.

If you’re hoping for some fancy new weapons to flex to your fellow players, you’re in luck. There are quite a few MMV codes that you can use to grab some free weapons (one code will even get you 72 of them all at once!). The game’s developers usually share these codes in their Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up all current and expired MMV codes right here so you can get back to deducting (or… murdering).

All working MMV codes

1C3 : Icecrusher

: Icecrusher G1NG3R : Gingerscythe

: Gingerscythe R34V3R : Reaver

: Reaver D4RT : Dartbringer

: Dartbringer SH4RK : SharkSeeker

: SharkSeeker TROPHIES: 72 Weapons

All expired MMV codes

MMV doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in MMV?

Not sure how to redeem codes in MMV? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch MMV in Roblox. Click the Inventory button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: MMV/VG247 Enter your code into the field in the bottom right corner of the menu that pops up and hit Redeem. Image credit: MMV/VG247

