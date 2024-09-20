Best EA Sports FC 25 Full-backs to sign in Career Mode

No position has changed more in modern football than the full-back. But in EA Sports FC 25, you can finally reflect this evolution in your own tactical set-up, utilizing the best left-backs and right-backs both in build-up and the attacking third, as well as in defence.

A classic quote from Italian legend and FC 25 Hero, Gianluca Vialli, is that the right back is always the worst player on the pitch. If they were any good at defending, they’d play at CB, and if they could attack, they’d be playing right wing. But with the attacking exploits of Theo Hernandez, Jeremie Frimpong or Federico Dimarco, or the technical proficiency of Trent Alexander-Arnold or David Alaba, can you really make that same case any more?

Signing one of the best left-backs or right-backs in EA Sports FC 25 has the potential to be transformational to your team, opening up new avenues of attack, locking down your defence and creating counter-attacking opportunities in transition.

First, we’ll delve into the best value LBs and RBs to sign in Career Mode - players with great stats and plenty of potential, but a valuation that’s easier to slot into your summer rebuild!

But then we’ll go over the highest rated full-backs in EA Sports FC 25. These are who you should be looking at if you’re starting a fantasy career with one of the richest teams in world football.

For the best full-backs, check out our list of the Best EA Sports FC 25 Wonderkids.

Best LBs/RBs to sign in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode

Alphonso Davies - Bayern - 82 OVR - LB Arnau Martinez - Girona - 79 OVR - RB Saud Abdulhamid - Al Hilal - 78 OVR - RB Thierry Correia - Valencia - 78 OVR - RB Quilindschy Hartman - Feyenoord - 77 OVR - LB Raoul Bellanova - Bergamo Calcio (Atalanta) - 76 OVR - RB Fabiano Parisi - Fiorentina - 76 OVR - LB Bright Osayi-Samuel - Fenerbache - 76 OVR - RB Josha Vagnoman - Stuttgart - 75 OVR - LB/RB Milan van Ewijk - Coventry - 74 OVR - RB Fresneda - Sporting - 73 OVR - RB Lewis Hall - Newcastle - 73 OVR - £6m - LB Tom Rothe - Union Berlin - 72 OVR - £4.1m - LB/LM Kyriani Sabbe - Club Brugge - 70 OVR - £3.1m - RB/LB Kassoum Ouattara - Monaco - 69 OVR - £2.7m - LB Hector Fort - Barcelona - 65 OVR - £1.5m - RB/CB Kian Best - Preston - 64 OVR - £1.2m - LB

For fast, attacking wing-backs, you can’t get much better than Alphonso Davies, who’s been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena with both PSG and Real Madrid reportedly interested. But for similarly sprightly, just less expensive options, take a look at Thierry Correia (currently at La Liga’s bottom side, Valencia) or Josha Vagnoman (who’s totally back his best this year after losing some of his potential in previous editions).

Saud Abdulhamid is an underrated option, but looks like a lot of fun because of his Long Throw+ PlayStyle, which can cause havoc as you run far past your opponent’s defensive line and get easily through on goal (you can’t be offside from throw-ins).

For a different style of play, why not take advantage of the new Falseback Player Role and play a more skillful and cultured footballer in that position? Feyenoord’s Quilindschy Hartman is an amazing fit for that role who’s both silky on the ball and has the Bruiser PlayStyle to mix it in midfield. Girona’s breakout star Arnau Martinez, who at just 21 increased in rating more than pretty much any other player throughout FC 24, is another great quality option.

For lower budgets, the unique profile of Tom Rothe is very interesting. He’s 6ft 4” and has both the Bruiser and Aerial PlayStyles, making him a real presence in the Falseback position. He’s also just 19 with plenty of potential.

Highest Rated LBs/RBs in EA Sports FC 25