Zenless Zone Zero's latest cinematic trailer has a shower scene, because of course it does

In case you're not in the know, Zenless Zone Zero is due its next big content update that's taking us to the Outer Rim. To celebrate, HoYoVerse has released a slick new cinematic to mark the event. It features the entire Sons of Calydon gang in all their glory, as well as a shower scene to cap it all off. Obviously.

HoYoVerse has set quite the precident when it comes to snazzy cinematics, not only outside of the game but during key story moments as well. Typically high on action and gorgeous, it's one of the main perks of keeping up with the game. It's also recently begun getting devestatingly saucy, kicking off this trend with Jane Doe's various appearances on the game's official channels.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I mean, look. It's no secret a valuable card in the sleeve of video game companies is sex appeal, especially for gacha games that get their bread and butter from selling currency used in character banners. It's also worth noting that in games like Zenless Zone Zero it's the characters that are the core draw for most players. Sure, gameplay is important, as is story and whatnot, but a character that really speaks to you can be the glue that keeps a longtime player attached to their favourite game.

In case you've stopped playing Zenless for a while, like I'll fully admit I have given how busy the past month has been release-wise, these sorts of major updates are always worth coming back to. Not only are they usually packed with new quests, but getting caught up on the story is genuinely worth it. There's lots to like about HoYoVerse, but to me their writers are top notch. Bring on the new twists!

Zenless Zone Zero's next update is launching on September 25, 2024. Let us know if you're playing down below! After that, why not check out our free Zenless Zone Zero codes page!