After what feels like a million years, Netflix's Devil May Cry anime gets a smokin' new trailer and an April release date

As part of Netflix's Geeked Week, the streaming giant has released a new trailer for the upcoming Devil May Cry anime, as well as an April 2025 release date.

Produced as part of a collaboration between Netflix and Capcom, the anime features Dante (voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch) as he dashes through gunfire and lets lose a variety of distinct Dante-style moves. Big sword, dual pistols, pizza. It's all there. It's being directed by Adi Shankar, who you may know from Dredd, Castlevania, and Captain Laserhawk.

It's an interesting trailer to dig through for Devil May Cry fans, especially when it comes to when exactly it takes place in the Devil May Cry canon. Some fans have spotted scenes that look like they come from the DMC3 prequel manga, especially that mysterious rabbit that pops up at the end of the trailer. So it looks like this anime could come between DMC2 and DMC3, which interestingly enough makes it a pseudo-sequel to the original Devil May Cry anime released back in 2007.

DANTE IS ON HIS WAY.



From Capcom, as imagined by Adi Shankar and animated by Studio Mir comes Devil May Cry - a Netflix animated series based on the hit video game franchise. Premiering April 2025. #GeekedWeek

Other interesting tidbits include Johnny Yong Bosch voicing Dante, which we already knew prior to this trailer, although this is the first time we've heard him in the role. Funnily enough he is the voice on Nero in the Devil May Cry series, which makes him the voice of two members of the Sparta family. Johnny, for those who aren't totally familar with his career, is a prolific voice actor who has worked on Akira, Like a Dragon, and Code Geass.

As far as initial impressions go, the trailer looks good! It's being animated by Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra) and Shankar Animation (Adi Shankar's own animation company) and certain hits the visual bar fans had set for it. April can't come soon enough, it seems.