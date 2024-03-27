Star Trek 4 is still happening, surprisingly, and it's sounding like the end of the reboot films

Despite the third entry having been released eight years ago, Star Trek 4 is still moving ahead, though with a slightly different crew.

Back in 2009, Star Trek was thrust back into the mainstream with the J. J. Abrams directed reboot film of the same name, spawning a couple of sequels including Into Darkness and Beyond. The third entry came out way back in 2016, and a fourth entry was meant to be coming at some point, but things have been quiet on that front until now. As reported by Variety, Star Trek 4 is moving ahead, bringing on Steve Yockey as the new screenwriter for the project. Yockey hasn't helmed too many notable projects, probably best known for the HBO series The Flight Attendant.

Unsurprisingly, story details are still under wraps at this point in time, but Variety says that Paramount and Bad Robot are lining up this as of yet untitled sequel as the final entry in the rebooted series of films. Apparently one of the big issues for the film has been bringing back all of the cast for the project, which isn't exactly massively surprising - Karl Urban has been busy with The Boys, Zoe Saldan is of course Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, and Chris Pine has appeared in DC's Wonder Woman films amongst others, so wrangling all of the back together and more isn't massively surprising.

There have been a few attempts to get the sequel up and running, with WandaVision's Matt Shakman attached at one point. Paramount ultimately pulled the film for a while when Shakman signed on to direct The Fantastic Four, but clearly it's making moves again. Apparently another Star Wars project is in the works from writer Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie) and director Toby Haynes (Andor), with a new cast that will apparently serve as some kind of origin story for the universe.