Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii, a Gaiden-style swashbuckling adventure starring Goro Majima, drops early next year

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii, a new Like A Dragon spin-off game coming early next year, has been announced at today's RGG Summit 2024.

The game will be a swashbuckling action-adventure title starring Goro Majima as the sole protagonist for the first time in series history, in a similar style to last year's Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

The game looks to use a bunch of locations and assets from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - being set in Hawaii after Majima mysteriously washes up there having forgotten who he is and meets a boy named Noah Rich - with some new additions, including a pirate hub called Madlantis, which is f**king incredible naming.

Set after the events of Infinite Wealth, and dealing with the afterfmath of Ichiban Kasuga putting a stop to the plans of the cult Palekana, you'll be able to explore that game's Hawaii map, plus Madlantis and Rich Island, with the latter being where the game starts after Majima meets a boy called The game will feature two new combat styles, the "Mad Dog" and Sea Dog styles - with the former using Majima's classic dagger, and the other a pirate's cutlasses - plus, the ability to jump while beating someone senseless is being added-in as a series first.

Aye! It be a modern-day pirate adventure with Goro Majima as the captain🏴‍☠



🧭 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii sets sail on Feb 28, 2025



— RGG Studio | Like a Dragon & Yakuza Series (@RGGStudio) September 20, 2024

There was some hand-to-hand fighting for crews on the decks of pirate ships shown, and it definitely looks like Majima's getting the chance to becopme a priate captain, but we'll have to wait and see whether any Assassin's Creed Black Flag-style ship combat comes into it. For now, I say it's looking like no, but then again I'd have said fat chance to RGG's next game being a Majima pirate thing, so who knows. Plenty of side activites will defintely be on tap though, as per.

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii is set to release on February 28, 2025, for PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/S/Xbox One, and PC.

Last year's September 20 RGG Summit was also pretty newsworthy, after all, revealing the exact release date for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth and couple of trailers for that game, as well as showing off the opening of Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

RGG has also just announced a Nintendo Switch port of Yakuza Kiwami for October and has the Prime Video Like a Dragon: Yakuza TV series also set to arrive that month.