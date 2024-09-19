Lies of P director offers glimpse at upcoming DLC as part of 1 year anniversary letter

Lies of P director Jiwon Choi has written a letter to fans thanking them for their support a year after the game's launch. In addition, links to a new music track and screenshot for the upcoming DLC for Lies of P has been revealed.

This track is titled Lisrim and is free to listen to right now on YouTube. In addition, the screenshot shows a snow-laden environment with a lighthouse in the back. Cool looking stuff for sure, and vastly unique compared to what we've got in the base game.

The whole letter itself is worth reading, but the paragraph dedicated to upcoming DLC and the sequel is especially tantalizing. "For the DLC of Lies of P and the sequel, we aim to do better on what we did well and improve in areas we have room to grow. It might sound simple, but I find that sticking to the basics is anything but easy. Thankfully, I have amazing colleagues on that I can place my full trust. Team NOUGH and ROUND8 Studio. They have always been by my side through thick and thin, and we will continue to step forward."

It's always nice to see such messages, and hey, who doesn't love sneak peaks at upcoming DLC and releases? Lies of P appears to have really grown its own dedicated audience of players who dug the distinct universe created by the Korean developers. Its DLC, which should be releasing sooner or later, appears to be a significant addiiton to the game, and one fans are eager to try out themselves.

So there you have it, a bit of feel-good news for the Thursday! Are you a big Lies of P fan? What do you think of the sneak peaks we've gotten - have you spotted anything we haven't? Let us know below!