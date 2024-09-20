Best EA Sports FC 25 Midfielders to sign in Career Mode

With the new features in EA Sports FC 25, the midfield has received a bigger shake-up than anywhere else on the pitch. Now, thanks to the huge amount of new Player Roles that can be performed, there’s more variety and nuance for the best midfielders in EA Sports FC 25 to exploit than ever.

However, in the wider landscape of EA Sports FC, midfielders have been in an interesting position. While defenders and strikers have both seen their speed and strength increase due to the athletic demands of modern football, there don’t seem to be as many physically dominant midfielders as there have been in the past.

Luckily though, through PlayStyles and now Player Roles, technical passers and great ball carriers are much better represented in the meta than in past editions, giving you a degree of tactical flexibility as you progress the ball upfield.

First, we’ll discuss a few of our picks for the best midfielders to sign in EA Sports FC 25. These are players not just with bags of potential to improve, but also have unique, overpowered or interesting skill sets which make them a valuable member of any team immediately. We’ve selected players with a range of price tags to suit a range of budgets for any Career Mode team you might be using, as well as both offensive and defensive-minded players.

Then we’ll go over the highest rated midfielders in EA Sports FC 25, just to remind you of a few names to look out for if you’re working with one of the biggest budgets in the game, or to give your own team something to aim for.

If you just want to see the best young midfielders for the future, check out our list of the Best EA Sports FC 25 Wonderkids.

Best Midfielders to sign in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode

Xavi Simons - Leipzig - 83 OVR - CAM Pedro Goncalves - Sporting - 83 OVR - CAM/CM Tijjani Reijnders - Milano FC (AC Milan) - 82 OVR - CM/CDM/CAM Lewis Ferguson - Bologna - 79 OVR - CM/CAM Gabri Veiga - Al Ahli - 78 OVR - CAM/CM Moleiro - Las Palmas - 77 OVR - CAM/CM Heorhii Sudakov - Shakthar - 77 OVR - £20m - CAM/CM Fares Chaibi - Frankfurt - 77 OVR - £20m - CAM/LW/ST Oscar Gloukh - Salzburg - 76 OVR - £14m - CAM/LW Pablo Barrios - Atletico Madrid - 76 OVR - CM/CDM Nicolo Fagioli - Juventus - 76 OVR - CDM/CM Rayan Cherki - Lyon - 75 OVR - CAM Yunus Musah - Milano FC (AC Milan) - 75 OVR - CM/CDM Kendry Paez - Independiente del Valle - 72 OVR - CAM/CM Lewis Miley - Newcastle - 72 OVR - CM Matthias Braunoder - Como - 72 OVR - CM/CDM Tygo Land - PSV - 64 OVR - CM Alex Matos - Chelsea - 65 OVR - CM/CDM Ethan Mbappe - Lille - 63 OVR - CM/CDM

Now 26 and ready to take the step up to one of Europe’s really elite leagues, Pedro Goncalves now also has the Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle to make him an even more metronomic presence in the middle of the pitch. He’s a lot of fun to use, and similar to Bernardo Silva in many ways.

For a younger, cheaper option with a similar skill set, why not wrestle Gabri Veiga back from the Saudi League? After impressing during his debut La Liga season (Ultimate Team fans will remember his Player of the Month cards), Veiga took the payday, but still has potential to make it in European football.

If you’re looking for a more physical presence, the renamed AC Milan have a pair of solid midfielders who could be lured away for a price: the American Yunus Musah and Dutch international Tijjani Reijnders. Both have great pace, physicality and the technical ability to perform a variety of midfield roles. Whether you deploy their speed to sweep up at the base of midfield or their dribbling to carry the ball up the pitch quickly, they both also have heaps of stamina to keep things moving all game, week-in-week-out.

Cheaper options can be difficult to find in midfield, as lower-rated players often have mediocre stats all in the 60s. However, the Ecuadorian Kendry Paez has brilliant potential, some nice PlayStyles to make an impact, and is ready to make the move over from South America.

Alternatively, Matthias Braunoder is a great destroyer with a lower rating, who also has the Anticipate and Relentless PlayStyles which make him feel better than his overall would suggest. But if you’re truly working on a shoestring, the irony of bringing in Ethan Mbappe, the younger brother of one of the world’s most expensive players, is too good to pass up.

Highest Rated midfielders in EA Sports FC 25