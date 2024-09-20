Good news, Cyberpunk Edgerunners fans, Netflix and CD Projekt are bringing us a new animated project set in Night City

Following the runaway success of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Netflix and CD Projekt have now teased as part of Nextflix's Geeked week that another Cyberpunk 2077 animated project is on the way.

What it'll be about is currently still very much up in the air, but we do know that it's being marketed as a "return to Night City", so at least you know whatever it has in store will be taking place somewhere familiar, and will probably feature at least one swanky neon sign.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The quick teaser that announced this is a thing was played as a Geeked brodcast being hacked - you know, because Cyberpunk - with a brief series flashing up slides with Netflix, CD Projekt and Cyberpunk logos, interspersed with the line about Night City I just mentioned.

"From Netflix Animation, Cyberpunk, and CD Projekt Red. Stay tuned," reads an equally vague accompanying tweet. So, no inkling of this'll be in any way related to or along similar lines to the popular Cyberpunk Edgerunners, but it doesn't seem like that show's story was necessarily designed to be followed-up with sequels. That said, CD Projekt hasn't outright ruled out such a thing and there'd definitely be appetite for it.

From Netflix Animation, Cyberpunk, and CD Projekt Red. Stay tuned. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/sKyrJrM3zi — Netflix (@netflix) September 20, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In fact, the studio has been pretty damn coy about the entire thing, with joint CEO Michał Nowakowski having said during an earnings call that accompanied CD's latest financials last month: "We are definitely planning to do more in terms of animation with Cyberpunk so I hope that's enough as an answer."

Taking a glance at Reddit, a good number of fans seem to reckon they might prefer something fresh, since the Edgerunners' season we've gotten so far would be a tough act to try and outdo, or match the lofty expectations set by. "I'll take anything. Stories around the early corpo wars would be amazing," one fan wrote, "Hell, I'll even watch it if it's about the daily life of Delamain."

What would you like to see from this fresh animated collab between CD Projekt and Netflix? Let us know below!