Like A Dragon fans: Watch the RGG Summit for September 2024 here

An RGG Summit that'll likely offer an inkling of what's coming next for the Like A Dragon series is set to air today, September 20, and you can watch it here.

This follows plenty of speculation, especially since RGG had previously said it'd be announcing the next game in the LAD/Yakuza saga at this year's Tokyo Game Show, and a mobile spin-off called Yakuza Wars seemigly recently had its existence confirmed via a Facebook page.

You'll be able to watch today's RGG Summit right above this text, once it goes live at 11AM BST/6AM ET/3AM PT on September 20. All you'll have to do is click play right there, and you'll have all the stuff about tough lads in suits who really love karaoke and getting up to shenangians blasted into your eyeballs.

As to what to expect, there's been a lot of chatter from fans, and RGG's seemigly indicated that it might well announce that aforementioned next Like A Dragon game here, or at least tease it. We'll just have to tune in to find out.

Last year's September 20 RGG Summit was pretty newsworthy, after all, revealing the exact release date for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth and couple of trailers for that game, as well as showing off the opening of Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

RGG has also just announced a Nintendo Switch port of Yakuza Kiwami for October and has the Prime Video Like a Dragon: Yakuza TV series also set to arrive that month.

So, tune in and see what's up. We'll be covering any big announcements that come out of the show!