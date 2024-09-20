Best EA Sports FC 25 Wingers to sign in Career Mode

Whether they’re overlapping to cross or cutting inside to score, Wingers are the most versatile attackers in modern football, using pace, trickery and technical dribbling to beat opponents and create big chances.

The best Wingers in EA Sports FC 25 have it all. They can link up play with short passing, interfacing with attacking midfielders to open up a defence. They can finish off offensive moves, receiving the ball in tight spaces with losing possession. And, of course, they can burn past unsuspecting opponents with blistering pace.

However, when the athletic standard of defenders has increased so much in recent years - with even centre backs now boasting incredibly high sprint speed - Wingers now need to make the most of the chances they create.

First, we’ll discuss our picks for the best value Wingers to sign in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode. These players have unique abilities or are particularly good for their price point, making them a great pick-up for lower league saves or if you’re looking for young talent to develop into the next future star!

Then we’ll also go over the highest rated Wingers in EA Sports FC 25 so you know who your team needs to stack up against, and who to sign if you suddenly find yourself flush with cash to spend.

For the best U21 Wingers, check out our list of the Best EA Sports FC 25 Wonderkids.

Best Wingers to sign in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode

Rafael Leao - Milano FC (AC Milan) - 86 OVR - LW - Rapid+ Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli - 85 OVR - LW/RW Nico Williams - Athletic Bilbao - 85 OVR - LW - Rapid+ Johan Bakayoko - PSV - 79 OVR - RW Yeremy Pino - Villareal - 79 OVR - £33.5m - LM/LW/RM Karim Adeyemi - Dortmund - 79 OVR - LW - Quick Step+ Noa Lang - PSV - 79 OVR - LW Matias Soule - Roma - 77 OVR - £20m - RM/RW/CAM Jamie Bynoe-Gittens - Dortmund - 75 OVR - LW Yankuba Minteh - Brighton - 74 OVR - £8.5m - RM/RW - Quick Step+ Luca Koleosho - Burnley - 73 OVR - £5.5m - LM/RM/RW Malick Fofana - Lyon - 72 OVR - £4.7m - LW/LM Elias Saad - St Pauli - 71 OVR - LW Roony Bardghji - FC Copenhagen - 70 OVR - £3.1m - RW Newerton - Shakhtar - 69 OVR - £2.8m - LW/LM Ruben van Bommel - AZ - 69 OVR - £2.8m - LW Nestory Irankunda - Bayern - 68 OVR - £2.6m - RM/LM - Quick Step+ Julian Duranville - Dortmund - 66 OVR - LW

Last summer’s transfer window was almost as much about which of the best Wingers stayed put as moved clubs, with Rafael Leao, Nico Williams and Kvaradonna all heavily linked with moves to PSG, Barcelona and Liverpool respectively. With this standing interest, it’s only natural for you to snap them up if you’re working with one of the game’s bigger budgets - they’re all extremely good and fun to play with (although, why Kvara doesn’t have Technical+ or Trickster+ is beyond me).

A step down from there though, there are a lot of exciting players you can land with a huge amount of potential and speed to burn. Despite relatively lacklustre starting stats, Yeremy Pino is one of the highest potential players in EA Sports FC 25 at just 21 years old. But for a more instant impact, the extreme pace of Karim Adeyemi, which is only made even more explosive by Quick Step+, is a force to be reckoned with.

Dortmund have a slew of brilliant young wingers, which you can pick up for a range of price tags. More people will have heard of Jamie Gittens (still listen as Bynoe-Gittens in-game) after his performances in the Champion’s League, but there’s also the extremely good Julian Duranville as a much cheaper option.

PSV have two hot prospects who have long been due a move. Both Johan Bakayoko and Noa Lang are quick with extremely proficient technical ability - Lang also has 5-star skills from the start.

Speaking of 5-star skills, for lower league teams looking for an injection of trickery, Elias Saad of St Pauli also has the coveted 5-star rating as well as the silver Trickster PlayStyle.

Australian Nestory Irankunda has just moved to Bayern, so an initial move will have to be on loan, but he’s a true Wonderkid, with Quick Step+ from the start, incredible agility and even 88 shot power (which is often lacking on young players).

Highest Rated Wingers in EA Sports FC 25