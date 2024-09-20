Best EA Sports FC 25 Strikers to sign in Career Mode

The jury is still out on whether Striker is the most important position in football, but it’s definitely the most exciting. Scoring goals grabs headlines, but it takes a specialized skill set to do it consistently. However, the best Strikers in EA Sports FC 25 can do just that.

In recent years the landscape of football has changed. The athletic standard has increased so much that now most Defenders are strong, mobile and technically proficient on the ball. To combat this Strikers now need to be even more clinical in front of goal, making the most of the chances created by their teammates and using every ounce of speed and physicality in their locker to carve some out themselves.

Also, in the move to EA Sports FC, different shooting PlayStyles now make a huge difference in the effectiveness of players, but there are still young gems to be found who can be trained up into a deadly finisher.

First, we’ll introduce you to some deep cuts. These are great value players to sign in Career Mode who have unique strengths or stats, play well above their rating, or develop nicely thanks to their high potential ceiling.

But then we’ll also go over the highest rated Strikers in EA Sports FC 25. These are the best-of-the-best. If you’re working with one of the game’s biggest budgets or find yourself in the midst of a financial takeover, these are who can help you win right now.

For the best young strikers specifically, check out our list of the Best EA Sports FC 25 Wonderkids.

Best Strikers to sign in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode

Lois Openda - RB Leipzig - 85 OVR Victor Gyokeres - Sporting - 84 OVR Artem Dobvyk - Roma - 84 OVR Brian Brobbey - Ajax - 79 OVR Noah Okafor - Milano FC (AC Milan) - 78 OVR Marcos Leonardo - Al Hilal - 77 OVR - £20.5m - ST Mathys Tel - Bayern - 77 OVR - £19.5m - ST/LM/RM Mohamed Amoura - Wolfsburg - 75 OVR Jhon Duran - Aston Villa - 74 OVR Evan Ferguson - Brighton - 74 OVR Karim Konate - Salzburg - 73 OVR - ST Santiago Castro - Bologna - 73 OVR - £5.5m - ST/RW Deivid Washington - Chelsea - 69 OVR - £2.8m - ST/LM/CAM Mateo Joseph - Leeds United - 68 OVR - ST Christian Conteh - Braunschweig - 67 OVR Sirlord Conteh - Heidenheim - 67 OVR Ethan Wheatley - Manchester United - 64 OVR - £1.3m - ST

There are a lot of incredible Strikes in EA Sports FC this year, all of whom combine great pace with strong physicality and a deadly finish. Chief among them, who’s also a realistic signing for a host of very top clubs, is Lois Openda at RB Leipzig.

At one time, the “big man up top” would be a slow target man, but in FC 25 both Victor Gyokeres and Artem Dobvyk put that stereotype to bed with an amazing combination of athleticism and technique. Gyokeres has been linked with big money moves across Europe after impressing in Portugal, while January beckons for Dobvyk, who just joined the struggling Roma this summer.

Mid-table and promoted sides can also get their hands on players with amazing speed and power if they’re willing to stretch their budget. Noah Okafor is back on the open market after a season in Milan, then Mohamed Amoura is a lightning-quick rapier point to spearhead your attack. Loads of people will have seen Jhon Duran’s amazing hit for Villa against Everton, but he’s a lot more accessible in Career Mode than he would be to real-life teams. He’s fast, strong and has great shot power for a young player.

For slightly smaller budgets, many great young Strikers have received some interesting upgrades in FC 25. The newly Rapid Karim Konate, who also got a big boost to stamina and shooting, is a really nice option, as is Santiago Castro, who’s actually getting game-time both in Serie A and the Champion’s League for Bologna.

A little further down, for lower league Road to Glory saves, Leed United’s Mateo Joseph has a lot of potential, and Ethan Wheatley looks to be the next in a long line of overpowered, young English Strikers in Career Mode.

If you’re playing with a lower league team and need some “win now” players, look no further than the Contehs, Sirlord and Christian. They’re not high potential young players, but they have the physical profile to blast through lower divisions on your way to the top!

Highest Rated Strikers in EA Sports FC 25