It’s rumored that Sony is set to announce God of War: Ragnarok for PC sometime this month.

According to prolific leaker billbil_kun, who has in the past proven rather reliable, Sony is set to reveal the PC port this month, possibly during the first State of Play of 2024 - also rumored.

Per billbil_kin, several sources, including reliable ones, provided this information, but the leaker pointed out that the information cannot be confirmed, presently.

It’s also possible the reveal of God of War: Ragnarok for PC is slated for Summer Game Fest which kicks off next month on June 7. We’ll only know for sure when it happens.

Sony changed its turn regarding PC ports of its first-party titles a few years ago and has slowly churned out some of its most popular titles since, its most recent being Horizon: Forbidden West: Complete Edition in March, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is out next week. Later this year, it will release the remake of Until Dawn on PC alongside PS5.

While the company maintains its policy of releasing its single-player games on PS5 first, before bringing the games to PC, except for some multiplayer games released simultaneously on PlayStation and PC, while its single-player games tend to be released a year and a half to two years after its PlayStation debut, although there have been exceptions to this timeline.

The firm’s first PC release came in 2015 with Helldivers: Dive Harder Edition, but in a concerted effort to bring even more of its first-party games to PC after the release of Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition on the platform, it released Days Gone on May 18, 2021, for PC.

Other games followed including God of War (2018), Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, The Last of Us, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Retrunal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

So, God of War: Ragnarok coming to PC wouldn’t be a shock, and an announcement sometime this month wouldn’t be either. Still, keep it filed away as a rumor for the time being.