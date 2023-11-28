It turns out all EA Sports FC 24 needed to get back to the top of UK sales was a tiny 40% discount

EAFC 24 has roared back to the head of the UK physical sales charts following Black Friday, likely due to the fact it was being sold for a lot less money in a lot of places during that week.

Yes, that’s right. Having previously slumped to third, behind at least one game that I’ll deliberately not be naming here, EA FC has restored balance to the universe by becoming the official Lord of shifting little discs inside plastic boxes on plague island once again.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, a 101% increase in sales was what did the deed, with most of these coming on PS5. Given that the physical version of the game was being sold for £41.99 instead of the usual £69.99 on that platform and Xbox Series X/S at several retailers as part of Black Friday deals, odds are that probably helped a bit.

That said, that one game that I’m not naming was also subject to a similar level of discount at my retailers during the holiday and was still surpassed, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which fell to third in this latest ranking, had the fact that it’s a fair bit more recent going for it. That said, the FPS’ sales experienced a 30% drop during the week, so maybe the fact it isn’t really in the big discount window yet worked against it.

Some other games that had a good time during the Black Friday period were the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which saw a 400% rise in sales, something which I’m struggling to compute with my normal person brain. God of War Ragnarok and the Resident Evil 4 Remake also saw a decent resurgence in their numbers that propelled them back towards the hallowed ground EA FC occupies.

Even Diablo 4, Stray, and Just Dance 2023 were living it up, suggesting that at least one person might have bought all three and organised one of the weirdest parties ever.

