Best EAFC 24 Wonderkids to sign in Career Mode

Times change; especially in football. No one can stay on top of the world forever, so when it's time for the best-of-the-best to hang up their boots, the next generation need to be ready to take up the mantle.

But with the prospect of FIFA 24 fading into the rear view, it's time to meet a new team full of the best EAFC 24 wonderkids you can sign to your squad.

Young talents are the lifeblood of football. No one is more loved by fans than the hometown-hero who came up through the club from the start of their career, so create your own legends with some of the best young players in EAFC 24.

We're constantly updating this page with different players we find when new patches drop or players transfer teams. Check back soon for more picks!

Best EAFC 24 Wonderkids

Best Wonderkid Goalkeepers in EAFC 24

Maarten Vandevoordt - 75 overall - 21 - Genk

If you’ve wanted a wonderkid goalkeeper in Career Mode for the last few years, then Maarten Vandevoordt has been your first choice for a few years now. However, he’s signed a prospective deal to join RB Leipzig next year, so be sure to snap him up before that transfer goes through.

Despite his age, Vandevooardt is a great height with solid stats all across the board to be your starting keeper straight away.

Bart Verbruggen - 75 overall - 21 - Brighton

Signed by Brighton to compete with Jason Steele after Rob Sanchez’s departure for Chelsea, Bart Verbruggen has brilliant reflexes which help his large frame get down to make saves with ease.

It can be tough to train keepers in possession-based Career Mode teams, but his positioning needs some work, so consider whether it’s worth switching up his training plan to focus on that in the short term.

Gavin Bazunu - 71 overall - 21 - Southampton

After grabbing international attention by saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty while playing for the Republic of Ireland, Gavin Bazunu made the switch to Southampton and was done no favours playing in an equally inexperienced team that was eventually relegated to the Championship.

Despite this setback, Bazunu still has huge potential and although he isn’t a very realistic signing, he will still serve your team well for a decade or more.

James Trafford - 71 overall - 20 - Burnley

Another international hero who saved a crucial penalty in the U-21 Euro final, James Trafford was signed by Burnley and has started as number one in all of their games in the Premier League so far.

However, he’s a high potential, English talent who’s great for Road to Glory Career Mode saves, so while, again, it’s not the most realistic signing, you would be forgiven for tempting him away from Turf Moor. Burney also have more experienced goalies on their books too, so you’re not leaving them short.

Best Wonderkid Defenders in EAFC 24

Antonio Silva - 78 overall - 19 - Benfica

A teenage phenom whose rating shot up throughout the course of FIFA 23, Antonio Silva is still one of the hottest wonderkid defenders in EAFC 24.

An incredible all-rounder with a slew of stats around 80 from the start of your save, at 6ft 2” he’s also got enough physical strength and presence to dominate the defence.

Bright Arrey-Mbi - 66 overall - 20 - Hannover 96

For a left-footed option who’s cheap enough to be available for a wide range of different teams, check out Bright Arrey-Mbi in the German second division.

88 sprint speed and 78 strength at 6ft 2” are highlights, but mid 60s defending stats are solid given his overall and should quickly develop given his age.

Leonidas Stergiou - 70 overall - 20 - Stuttgart

Leonidas Stergiou has been one of the best wonderkid defenders for the past few seasons, but in EAFC 24 he’s even better.

84 pace is now coupled with 77 strength and 80 stamina to play week-in-week-out, plus his tackling is decent too.

The only point of contention is his height: 5ft 11”. While this is offset by 85 jumping to a degree, he’s still best teamed up with a taller partner, as well as with a more imposing full-back or CDM so you’re not left light at corners.

Willian Pacho - 74 overall - 21 - Eintracht Frankfurt

With 85 sprint speed, 85 strength, 77 standing tackle and 76 slide tackling, it’s tough to believe that Willian Pacho is just 74 overall. However, that just makes him more accessible to a wider range of teams.

This guy is pretty much an insta-buy if you can afford him given his athletic ability, which provides a perfect platform for you to develop his technical skills into one of the best defenders in world football.

Nnamdi Collins - 63 overall - 18 - Eintracht Frankfurt

Also at Frankfurt, but still a teenager, Nnamdi Collins is a similarly physically dominant centre-back with 85 pace and 78 strength at 6ft 3”.

64 standing tackle on such a low-rated defender isn’t bad either, so he won’t feel like too much of a liability as you train him up with game time.

Alex Balde - 81 overall - 19 - Barcelona

Considered one of the best full-back prospects in world football, Balde combines speed and stamina with surprisingly good defending for a young player.

Given Barcelona’s financial situation, it’s no longer a given that they can hold onto their most exciting talents - who would’ve guessed where Ansu Fati would be playing this season a couple of years ago - so snap him up if you’ve got the budget.

Arnau Martinez - 80 overall - 20 - Girona

A lesser-known name with a huge overall rating at such a young age, Arnau Martinez is a tall, defensively solid full-back who can also play in the middle.

While many of his stats don’t look too spectacular from the start of Career Mode, he’s one of those players with tons of different stats just under 80. A bit of game time and training and suddenly you’ve got an all-round beast on your hands with great pace, passing, dribbling and defending stats to mix it with the best.

Destiny Udogie - 77 overall - 20 - Spurs

Easily one of the best wonderkid defenders thanks to his dominant physical skills and strong build, Destiny Udogie is now much easier to acquire straight away because he’s returned to his parent club, Spurs.

While he’s started every game this season in Spurs’ new back 4 system under Ange Postecoglou, in EAFC 24 they still have Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon to fill the spot and should be happy to part with Udogie.

Unlike a lot of wing backs, Udogie actually has decent passing and crossing stats from the start, leaving you free to develop his defensive attributes for a more solid back line.

Ian Maatsen - 74 overall - 20 - Chelsea

Ian Maatsen was great during Burnley’s romp to the Championship title last season, but back at Chelsea he’s found himself stuck behind more than £100 million worth of left-back in the pecking order.

Save him from Chelsea loan purgatory with a permanent deal and you’ll be rewarded with a lightning quick defender who can dribble forward as well as he can put a foot in defensively.

Joe Scally - 74 overall - 20 - Borussia Monchengladbach

At just 20, Joe Scally is not just great physically, but boasts strong defending, dribbling and passing stats given his middling overall rating.

Combine that with his tall frame and you have a young player who can slot straight into the first team of many decent sides in European football.

Best Wonderkid Midfielders in EAFC 24

Florian Wirtz - 85 overall - 20 - Bayer Leverkusen

Still only 20 but with a huge new overall rating, it feels like Florian Wirtz has been around for a long time, but this could be his mainstream breakout season with Leverkusen challenging in the Bundesliga and Europa League.

Where in the past his stats have been unimpressive for the price tag and it’s all been about potential, in EAFC 24 Florian Wirtz is a wonderkid in every sense. With tons of passing, dribbling and shooting Play Styles to mess with, unreal passing and dribbling stats and a beefed up stamina stat to last the full 90, he’s an incredible signing for any top team.

Archie Gray - 64 overall - 17 - Leeds United

At the other end of the overall rating spectrum, Archie Gray is a very solid pickup with sky-high potential.

Grand-nephew of Leeds legend Eddie Gray, Archie is a relatively quick and silky midfielder who has enough physical presence to mix it in midfield at 6ft 2”. While his stamina needs some work, he’s got a long time and a lot of growth to sort that out.

He’s started pretty much every game for Leeds this season, so is sure to be upgraded in future patches. If you’re starting with a team right at the bottom of the pyramid, grab him now while he’s the cheapest he’ll ever be!

Arthur Vermeeren - 72 overall - 18 - Royal Antwerp

One of FIFA 23’s best talents, Arthur Vermeeren has made the switch to EAFC 24 with aplomb. An agile and relentless defensive midfielder, he already has the Block and Anticipate Play Styles to make the ball stick to his legs while tracking back.

But it’s not all about graft. With 78 short passing, once he’s broken up play, Vermeeren has the vision to pick out a solid progressive pass and start a counter-attack.

One issue I’ve found though is that Royal Antwerp don’t have enough CDMs and often won’t sell him. If this happens, you need to add a random CDM to their roster using the edit teams menu and then start your save with “current customised” squads. Alternatively, approach another one of their players and use the player swap option to give Royal Antwerp a CDM you don’t want. You should then be able to snatch Vermeeren away.

Samuele Ricci - 76 overall - 21 - Torino

While he lacks any real stand-out abilities at the start of Career Mode, Samuele Ricci is definitely one to watch. This is because pretty much all of his key stats are in the mid to high 70s.

At such a young age, with a little training he can easily push all of those abilities up into the 80s or higher, turning him from a jack of all trades into a master of everything.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 74 overall - 17 - PSG

One of the strongest wonderkid talents in all of EAFC 24, Warren Zaire-Emery has been incredibly impressive for PSG so far this season, and has the equally impressive overall rating to match.

Yes, it’s an unrealistic signing, but no one will blame you for making the most out of his almost limitless potential and realising his projected development into one of the best midfielders in the world.

With 75 pace and dribbling, 77 short passing and 74 standing tackle, Zaire-Emery isn’t just promising for the future, he’s a useful player now too.

Martin Baturina - 74 overall - 20 - Dinamo Zagreb

A classy Croatian midfielder in the mould of Luka Modric, Martin Baturina is an elite dribbler and passer at just 20 years old, letting him squirm through the midfield and dictate the pace of the game despite his lack of strength.

This archetype of midfielder is much more viable in EAFC 24, where stocky, technical players are much better at keeping hold of the ball, wriggling away from trouble and handing it off to a teammate.

After winning the last two titles with Dinamo Zagreb, Baturina is ready to take the next step in his career.

Jobe Bellingham - 63 overall - 17 - Sunderland

We all know that Jude Bellingham is probably the best wonderkid on the planet, but did you know he has a younger brother?

After leaving Birmingham to join an exciting young Sunderland team in the Championship, Jobe Bellingham looks to be cut from a similar cloth to his brother, tall and nimble with the technical ability to fulfil just about any midfield role.

Because of his versatility, it could be hard to pin down a position for Jobe. However, that just lets you sculpt him into whatever archetype fits your team.

Arda Guler - 77 overall - 18 - Real Madrid

Exceptionally ambitious in his move to Real Madrid, Arda Guler has the dribbling and passing prowess to back it up.

Stamina is usually lacking in a lot of young players, particularly in the CAM position, but Arda Guler is a wonderkid with enough physicality in his locker to actually make an impact on a wide range of decent sides.

Combine that with a suite of passing, shooting and dribbling Play Styles and he plays even better than his stats suggest.

Best Wonderkid Attackers in EAFC 24

Elye Wahi - 78 overall - 20 - Lens

Tall and rapid-quick with excellent finishing, Elye Wahi also has the Acrobatic+ golden Play Style which gives him access to unique animations to get on the end of crosses.

With 90 pace and nearly 80 dribbling and 80 shooting, Wahi is a potent force right from the start of Career Mode, where his only real downside is strength.

Karim Adeyemi - 80 overall - 21 - Borussia Dortmund

Speaking of speed, Karim Adeyemi is one of the fastest players in EAFC 24, but, unlike some, has the dribbling, composure and finishing to make it count where it matters.

He’s been a popular signing for years, but his upgrade to 80 overall has taken Karim Adeyemi to the next level, where he now looks ready to slot into just about any top team.

Brian Brobbey - 76 overall - 21 - Ajax

Brian Brobbey has been an insta-buy in Career Mode for the last couple of seasons. Unreal pace and physicals are complemented by solid shooting to make him one of the most exciting wonderkids in EAFC 24 and an excellent platform for growth.

Low/low workrates are an issue initially, and suggest he might not be an amazing prospect forever, but they’re easily fixed with training plans that with complete in no time due to his likely goal output.

Cade Cowell - 67 overall - 19 - San Jose Earthquakes

Another insta-buy is Cade Cowell out on the wing.

Despite his low overall, I was surprised in-game by how much his 93 pace, 86 strength, and decent dribbling and agility made him stand out. With the Rapid Play Style he leaves everyone in his dust and can also pop off Trivela Play Style shots cutting in from the wing with great accuracy.

A brilliant wonderkid signing for just about any Career Mode, either as a starting player or for impact from the bench.

Mathys Tel - 71 overall - 18 - Bayern

A bit of an obvious choice given he’s playing and scoring in the Champions League, but Mathys Tel is still worth considering because of his massive potential growth. It’s not the most realistic signing, but you probably would’ve said that about Moise Kean joining Everton from Juventus a few years ago.

Good pace, dribbling and shooting makes him a strong asset, while being 6ft tall lets him shield the ball better than his 67 strength would suggest.

Youssoufa Moukoko - 77 overall - 18 - Dortmund

The king of Career Mode returns, this time with a new and improved overall rating.

There’s not much to say about Youssoufa Moukoko, other than to remind you that he’s still only 18. Great pace, finishing and dribbling mean he’s still the same great Road to Glory wonderkid, even if he’s a lot more expensive than he used to be.

Julian Hettwer - 64 overall - 20 - Dortmund 2

For a more under-the-radar suggestion from Dortmund’s lauded academy who’s actually - funnily enough - older than Moukoko, check out Julian Hettwer at Dortmund’s B team.

90 and solid stamina make him a really great choice for lower league teams in need of a reliable front man, plus his finishing and dribbling are not bad at all.

Ricky-Jade Jones - 63 overall - 20 - Peterborough

Listed as a winger in EAFC 24, but still the same old wonderkid you know and love, Ricky-Jade Jones brings extreme pace and athleticism at an accessible price for a range of Career Mode saves.

91 pace, 61 shooting, 63 dribbling and 63 physical are a good combination on a 63 rated striker, and he’s still got plenty of time and potential to grow into.

Benjamin Sesko - 75 overall - 20 - RB Leipzig

For a different archetype of striker take a look at Benjamin Sesko, who you might remember was very heavily linked to Manchester United before they splashed the cash on Rasmus Hojlund.

At 6ft 4” with 89 jumping, he is a ridiculously capable target man, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. With 84 sprint speed and the technical dribbling Play Style, he’s a threat on the ground too.

Mohamed-Ali Cho - 72 overall - 19 - Sociedad

It’s a big name to live up to, but Mohamed-Ali Cho looks like a really capable forward - particularly when his overall makes his price accessible to so many teams.

80 pace and 81 dribbling show how tricky this left-footed and explosive player is, but using his high potential growth to focus training on his shooting is the really tantalising prospect, since he already has a decent enough 74 short passing.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens - 71 overall - 19 - Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund will be hoping to repeat the Jadon Sancho trajectory with English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, whereas Jamie himself will be looking to repeat Sancho’s form for Dortmund and learn a lesson from what happened next.

Make sure his next move is the right one by welcoming him to your squad. Make use of his electric pace and elite dribbling and you can’t go far wrong.

Ernest Poku - 66 overall - 19 - AZ Alkmaar

A wonderkid with huge potential growth in the last couple of FIFA games has been Ernest Poku at AZ.

In EAFC 24, he’s had a bit of a boost to stamina, making him much more usable from the start of Career Mode. What’s more, he’s got plenty more interesting attributes to pique your interest too.

92 pace is combined with both the Quick Step and Rapid Play Styles to make him feel incredibly fast in-game, while his 85 agility really helps him put that speed down and get past players.

He’s cheap and he’s fun. There’s not a lot of downside to that!

Nestory Irankunda - 62 overall - 17 - Adelaide United

Teenage talent Nestory Irankunda looks like the next wonderkid to come out of the Australian A-League.

He has exceptional pace, agility and shot power to make an impact off the bench, which is definitely what he’ll be doing initially thanks to his 36 stamina.

However, once you can give that a bit of attention - which you’ve got plenty of time left to do - he can be a real asset to your team.