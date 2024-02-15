Some EA FC 24 UT cards are getting cool dynamic images, but sadly EA looks to have gotten its Rodris mixed up

Good news, some of the cards in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team are being updated with dynamic images. Unfortunately, it looks like one of them’s ended up with the wrong one, thanks to an unfortunate mix-up caused by two very skilled Spaniards having very similar names.

Yes, after the SBC with a design issue that dished out far too many TOTY Messis, pro clubs not allocating points properly, and the recent community frustration around new loyalty-based “Packs For You” not being free, FC 24’s had something else unfortunate happen. Hey, at least we’ve had Future Stars to get excited about, even if its version of Wayne Rooney looks ancient.

What’s happened now? Well, based on a number of tweets and Reddit posts from players, it looks like the Future Stars Evolution version of Rodri now bears an image of star Manchester City defensive mid Rodrigo Hernández Cascante - who also goes by Rodri.

The problem with that is that this particular card is actually for promising Real Betis winger/attacking mid Rodrigo Sánchez Rodríguez, who, you guessed it, also goes by Rodri.

Rodri Evo dynamic image

by u/Zago777 in EASportsFC

It’s a bit of an embarrassing - if, very minor, ultimately harmless, and probably quite easy to rectify - gaffe for someone to have made, and one that naturally has the kinds of people who can name every player on Barcelona’s b-team without breaking a sweat making plenty of jokes.

I’d imagine it won’t be a thing too long once the mistake’s been clocked by EA, assuming it’s not already been dealt with by the time you read this, so if you want to take in the wonder of a Real Betis player not quite being a Real Betis player, you probably haven’t got long to do so.

Sadly, it looks like a similar error might also have been made with the In-Form version of Sporting Lisbon’s Trincão, with a picture of his teammate Daniel Bragança seemingly having popped up on that card.

Regardless of whether you’d pay to see Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Rodri, if you’re planning on jumping into EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team soon, make sure to check out our guide to the best cheap top-notch players to use for SBCs.