EAFC 24 Cheap 85, 86, 87, 88 and 89-rated players for Squad Building Challenges

EAFC 24 Ultimate Team has more meta players than ever before. That’s thanks to the introduction of women’s leagues and Playstyles, giving players access to more of the world’s top professionals, while also turning some previously irrelevant players into true competitors with unique powers.

However, when the time comes to part with some of those players to complete a particularly juicy Squad Building Challenge, you need the cheapest high-rated players in EAFC 24 to maximise the bang for your buck.

Whether it’s promo cards or pack rewards you’re after, SBCs are often where you will get the goods to make big improvements to your Ultimate Team in EAFC 24.

But in order to access those best rewards, you will need to turn in high-rated squads with a stratospheric overall average. Reaching that goal doesn’t always mean handing over some wordies though, many high-rated players aren’t as incredible as their stats suggest in-game and can be picked up relatively cheaply.

These include lots of high-rated women’s goalkeepers, who can feel underpowered because they’re literally shorter than their male counterparts. As well as many slow strikers and defenders who aren’t very popular because of the physical demands on players in those areas of the pitch.

Like I said, they’re definitely not all bad because they’re cheap. From the 85-rated pool, Jack Grealish feels great in-game because of his Playstyle+, but it also feels like he’s quite easy to pack and therefore there’s a high supply of his card on the market. This is similar for a few high-rated Premier League players like Martin Odegaard, Bernado Silva and Trent Alexander-Arnold who are all cheap and popular.

With that in mind, so you can get the biggest benefits with the smallest investment, here are the cheapest 85, 86, 87, 88 and 89-rated players in EAFC 24.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

EAFC 24 Cheap 85-rated players

Merle Frohms - Wolfsburg - 4.5k - 5k Becky Sauerbrunn - Portland Thorns - 4.5k - 5k Jackie Grealish - Man City - 4.5k - 5k Kieran Trippier - Newcastle - 4.5k - 5k Amandine Henry - Angel City FC - 4.5k - 5k Alessandro Bastoni - Inter- 4.5k - 5k Rachel Daly - Villa - 4.5k - 5k Aymeric Laporte - Al Nassr - 4.5k - 5k Yassine Bounou - Al Hilal - 4.5k - 5k Khadija Shaw - Man City - 4.5k - 5k Manuela Zinsberger - Arsenal - 4.5k - 5k Thomas Partey - Arsenal - 4.5k - 5k Andre Onana - Man United - 4.5k - 5k Kailen Sheridan - San Diego Wave - 4.5k - 5k Millie Bright - Chelsea - 4.5k - 5k

EAFC 24 Cheap 86-rated players

Parejo - Villarreal - 10k -10.5k N’golo Kante - Al Ittihad - 10k -10.5k Jill Roord - Man City - 10k -10.5k Toni Kroos - Real Madrid - 10k -10.5k Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool - 10k -10.5k Kim Little - Arsenal - 10k -10.5k Lea Schuller - Bayern - 10k -10.5k Ilkay Gundogan - Barcelona - 10k -10.5k Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Al Hilal - 10k -10.5k Matthijs de Ligt - Bayern - 10k -10.5k Pedri - Barcelona - 10k -10.5k Lindsey Horan - Lyon - 10k -10.5k

EAFC 24 Cheap 87-rated players

Beth Mead - Arsenal - 16k-17k Luka Modric - Real Madrid - 16k-17k Martin Odegaard - Arsenal - 16k-17k Lucy Bronze - Barcelona - 16k-17k Ewa Pajor - Wolfsburg - 16k-17k Lena Oberdorf - Wolfsburg - 16k-17k Lina Magdull - Bayern - 16k-17k Rose Lavelle - OL Reign - 16k-17k Lautaro Martinez - Inter - 16k-17k Sandra Panos - Barcelona - 16k-17k Manuel Neuer - Bayern - 16k-17k Gregor Kobel - Dortmund - 16k-17k Gigi Donnarumma - PSG - 16k-17k

EAFC 24 Cheap 88-rated players

Bernardo Silva - Man City - 27k - 28k Joshua Kimmich - Bayern - 27k - 28k Alexandra Popp - Wolfsburg - 27k - 28k Irene Paredes - Barcelona - 27k - 28k Jan Oblak - Atletico - 27k - 28k Marie Katoto - PSG - 27k - 28k Wendie Renard - Lyon - 27k - 28k Guro Reiten - Chelsea - 27k - 28k Victor Osimhen - Napoli - 27k - 28k Christiane Endler - Lyon - 27k - 28k Bruno Fernandes - Man United - 27k - 28k

EAFC 24 Cheap 89-rated players